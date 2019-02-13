Frederica Academy’s boys basketball season came to an end Wednesday at Brookwood School with a 49-44 loss to Bethlehem Christian in the first round of the GISA playoffs.
The Knights struggled to score from the field and the free throw line, missing layups and finishing 9-of-16 from the stripe.
Bethlehem Christian used its size advantage to beat Frederica up on the offensive boards and score some easy baskets.
Knights head coach Carl Nash was disappointed by the loss, but encouraged by the way his team came together late in the season after missing key players to the football team’s championship run.
Jaylin Simpson scored a team-high 12 points, and Eli Fritchman chipped in 11. Xavier Collier notched eight points for Frederica, Harry Veal had seven, and Denver Anthony added six of his own.