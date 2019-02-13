Frederica Academy’s boys basketball season came to an end Wednesday at Brookwood School with a 49-44 loss to Bethlehem Christian in the first round of the GISA playoffs.

The Knights struggled to score from the field and the free throw line, missing layups and finishing 9-of-16 from the stripe.

Bethlehem Christian used its size advantage to beat Frederica up on the offensive boards and score some easy baskets.

Knights head coach Carl Nash was disappointed by the loss, but encouraged by the way his team came together late in the season after missing key players to the football team’s championship run.

Jaylin Simpson scored a team-high 12 points, and Eli Fritchman chipped in 11. Xavier Collier notched eight points for Frederica, Harry Veal had seven, and Denver Anthony added six of his own.

Grizzlies remain undefeated, beat Commandos

On a night where the only thing sold in concessions was hot chocolate, the Golden Isles Grizzlies took on the River City Commandos from Jacksonville, Fla., in a game dubbed as the Florida Football Alliance’s Game of the Week.

Back from break Mariner men swim to victory; women finish third

A tough day on the course for some of the Coastal Georgia golfers caused the Mariners’ women’s golf team to slide out of first place on the second and final day of the college’s annual Winter Invitational, while the men used their big cushion to hold on to the top spot.

Area roundup 2/11

Strong wind made for a challenging regatta for nine high school sailing clubs from the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association on Saturday at the Brunswick Landing Marina.

Brunswick girls rally to earn No. 3 seed

Trailing by seven early in the third quarter of the Region 2-6A girls consolation game, Brunswick mounted a gritty to comeback and ultimately salvage the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.