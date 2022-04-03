The Lady Terrors golf team has been on an absolute tear this golf season, having won three 18-hole tournaments before traveling to Valdosta to compete in the Dynamite/Goodloe Tournament.
A week ago, Glynn’s girls golf team captured its fourth victory of the season with a team score of 231. The foursome of Chanley Box, Maria Barr, Elyse Burney, and Emma Hill took down golfers from 10 other schools. The Lady Terrors beat Lowndes by three strokes.
Head coach Brett Hall said his team as a whole, all 10 of them, have been working really hard all season long.
“Their work is really starting to pay off in their scores,” Hall said. “They have played some tough courses and in tough conditions at times, and they just fight through it.”
Hall said the qualification for who competes is based off the top four scores. The state of Georgia changed its criteria from four golfers playing for three scored cards to five golfers and three scored cards.
“We are blessed because we have a program that is thriving right now,” Hall said. “There are ebbs and tides in programs that some schools have six kids and some only have two or three. The bigger schools up north, Metro Atlanta of course, there are some schools that have 15 to 20 kids on a team. That rule down here doesn’t help us, so we have had to play tournaments with just our top four because not all the teams have five players.
The consistent core of Barr, Box, Burney and Hill have not only helped the Lady Terrors win, but have shown a passion for the game.
“They like to compete with each other,” Hall said. “They are competitors. Golf is a funny sport. It’s a team sport as well as an individual sport because you are trying to best yourself. You are also trying to do well for your team. They love competing, and it’s just fun to watch because they really have a passion for the game.”
Hall pointed to his freshman tandem of Burney and Hill as two that have stood out since the season started.
“One of them is just a grinder and the other has got a little bit of injury issue that she’s been pushing through,” Hall said. “Nothing seems to stop them, and they are just hard workers. There’s not really one that stands out, they are all in their own little way are special.”
With such a hot start to the season, Hall pointed out that his team as a whole has been a coach’s dream.
“They really work on their game,” Hall said. “I’ve got one that if she has any spare time, she’s working on her game. They are just a coach’s dream because they all want to work hard. I’ve got some players that are not in the top four, but they love the game of golf and they come and work every day and they have gotten better. I’ve got a senior, Montana Jackson, who’s one of the captains and she won’t crack the top four. Not because she’s not trying, but she’s not where the others are at right now. She’s come to us never playing before and she’s improved so much but her attitude is about the team and being out there and working to get better at the game.”
Jackson, one of the top volleyball players in the state, is attending Emory College in the fall. Hall mentioned her leadership as a key point to having her be co-captain with Barr.
As the season starts to dwindle down and schools prepare for state championship runs, Hall is doing something he’s never done before since taking over as coach in 2015.
“We are hosting a tournament on April 11,” Hall said.
Jekyll Island Golf course (Indian Mounds) will be hosting 10 teams on April 11th, with Hall wanting his team to be ready for a state title run on its home course.
“It’s the first time I’ve done this, because frankly in April it’s really hard to find a girl’s tournament,” Hall said. “If you do, it’s usually four or five hours away and we are hosting the state championship this year. It’s kind of foolish to drive that far in April when we need to get ready for the state championship. What better way to play than on our home course.”