Glynn Academy’s back four of Thomas Mitchell, John William Barbee, Keller Lopez, and Allan Lovein have solidified themselves as the best defensive back line in Region 2-6A and quite possibly the state of Georgia.
A big reason for that is the cohesion the four have as they’ve built off a 20-1 record from the 2022 season that brought the Terrors to an Elite Eight appearance and a defense that allowed just 13 goals.
“I would say definitely communicating with each other,” Barbee said of the backline’s strength. “Me and Keller have been playing together since our freshman year on JV. I think we have a really good chemistry in the back. Thomas, Allan, Keller, and I all know each other’s strengths, we know each other’s weaknesses and we will cover for each other. We work together really well and chemistry is a big thing.”
For Lovein, he is the newest face of the bunch as he waited his turn and quickly jumped into a regular face and one of note.
“As someone who didn’t really get as much playing time until this year, I think the kind of culture that those guys have set over the course of last year was really important for me because it kind of gave me guidelines of what the expectations were,” Lovein said.
“Last year, not many goals were scored on us, and we wanted to see the same mojo this year. The leadership that our two center backs bring is pretty important to the rest of the team because without that I don’t think the tone of the game would be set the same way.”
Standing next to his center-back partner and fellow captain, Lopez knows the trust that the defense has built has come since they were all freshmen trying to break into the varsity team.
“They have all reached the same level because they have been playing since (they were) freshmen and also travel together,” Lopez said through Jefferson Garcia’s translation. “They’ve known each other and are pretty good friends so they can communicate pretty well together.”
Mitchell added to Lopez’s point about playing since they were freshmen together, and what’s that been able to produce thus far into their senior seasons.
“I think we could have allowed less than nine goals personally at this point, but again when we are able to all put in 100 percent every time somebody comes and attacks it makes it really difficult to be scored on.”
Having put together four shutouts and never playing in a one-score game, that changed for the Terrors earlier in the week when they took on Effingham County.
Grabbing the lead with 20 minutes left in the game, Effingham tied it minutes later on a defensive lapse that allowed a free-kick opportunity. Glynn regained the lead with four minutes to go. Mitchell spoke on what the team talked about with trying to hold on for the eventual 2-1 win.
“Once we scored that last goal we were like sit back, relax, everybody play defense,” Mitchell said. “No fouls and just be confident on the ball.”
Not having the ability to call timeouts and game plan for what needs to happen to hold out, the sport of soccer forces players on the field to figure out what to do in the heat of the moment. Barbee added that the team gets better down the wire when things matter most.
“It’s all about communication with each other because you don’t have that time to take that break to talk about it so you have to find a way to do it in the game,” Barbee said. “Since we do have mostly seniors on our team, it definitely helps that we have the chemistry to call each other out or to be able to know what to do right and wrong. Tell each other when we messed up. Like Thomas was saying with no fouls, with this team when it gets to crunch time, I think we are a very good team in the clutch and when it gets down to the wire.”
Defensively sound, the back line also brings strong elements in the attacking third too. Lopez is the team’s No. 1 penalty taker and takes part in free kicks, as he’s worked individually on his game since his freshman year to gain more confidence in himself and head coach Bobby Brockman to allow him to be part of the attacking options as a center back.
Mitchell and Lovein run the flanks and deliver balls into the box, as Mitchell added goals himself with a few headers.
Barbee ends it by facilitating and isn’t afraid to take defenders on as he shows off his footwork.
“I think a big part of it is when teams game plan for us they don’t normally game plan for our defensive third, they normally game plan for playmaker guys like Jonas and Harrison,” Lovein said. “They surround a lot of their attention around that but obviously as the nine games show we are a pretty big strength of the team. When people really don’t plan for that and when they fail to recognize that, then it gets them in trouble and that’s how we win a lot of games.”
Providing sparks on the offensive end, Barbee said this year’s Glynn Academy team can be dangerous on all three levels after losing prolific goal scorers of Gavin Swafford and Jonathan Sasser.
“We have had two very strong goal scorers, but I think with this team what is good is we don’t have to rely on one single person to score. We can all score from the back, our midfield can score and our strikers can score,” Barbee said. “We are dangerous from every part of the field.”
Taking advantage of the opportunities that’s been presented to them through head coach Bobby Brockman, this group of Terrors still takes every piece of constructive criticism seriously as they push to get better and better for a state playoff run.
“I would say that sometimes we give him a hard time and he will be hard on us, but at the end of the day it’s because he holds us to an expectation,” Mitchell said. “When we are not meeting it, he lets us know and I think it’s a good thing. It makes us ready to play better the next time.”
Pointing out the record speaks for itself this year, Lovein highlighted the final message the group can all agree on.
“We can tell you one thing, that we hope that nine goals is it for the rest of the year,” Lovein said as the group agreed. “That’s the goal right now. We don’t want to see another goal scored on us for the rest of the year. We already think nine is high and we have talked about that.”