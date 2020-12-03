Glynn Academy and No. 7 Langston Hughes will put matching six-game win streaks on the line in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
The Terrors (8-3, 5-1 Region 2) have roared back to life down the stretch of the regular season after dropping to 2-3 following a loss in the region-opening City Championship game, mowing through their next six opponents by a combined score of 191-25.
The biggest win for Glynn was a 7-5 victory over No. 5 Richmond Hill that caused a three-way tie atop the region standings — one that the Terrors benefitted from by earning the No. 1 seed and the right to host through the quarterfinals.
A quarterfinal appearance would be a historic step for the Terrors’ opponent.
Hughes (10-1, 4-1 Region 4) has not advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs in the program’s 11-year history. In their previous two 10-win seasons, the Panthers fell in the second round.
In contrast, Glynn made four straight trips to the quarterfinal round or further under head coach Rocky Hidalgo from 2014-17. That sideline experience could pay dividends against a head coach that’s only 21 games into his career in Daniel Williams.
But Hughes travels to the Golden Isles with perhaps the best team in program history coming off a 27-0 victory over Northside Warner Robins in the first round. The Panthers racked up 427 yards of offense in the win while holding the Eagles to just 68.
Hughes has shown the ability to beat teams both through the air and on the ground, averaging close to 200 yards per game passing and rushing. Quarterback Xavier Smith is a dual threat as the team’s leading rusher with 796 yards in addition to his 1,188 passing yards and 22 total touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Prentess Air Noland has also thrown for 974 yards and 11 scores, and four-star running back Antonio Martin has run for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in five games, so Hughes doesn’t need to go through Smith to generate offense.
The Terrors have proved up to the challenge of shutting down opposing offenses recently, allowing just 11 total points over their past five games. Glynn Academy uses its ball-control offense to shorten the game, making every possession even more valuable.
Led by running back Caden Hutchinson’s 143 yards, the Terrors rushed for 398 yards as a team last week in a 42-3 triumph over Grovetown. Louisville commit TJ Lewis added 124 rushing yards from his spot at quarterback.
Just three seasons removed from a semifinal run, Glynn Academy will be knocking on the door once again with a win over Hughes.