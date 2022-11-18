Frederica Academy started off hot against Deerfield-Windsor before cooling off and bowing out in the quarterfinals, 18-14.
Frederica Academy started off hot against Deerfield-Windsor before cooling off and bowing out in the quarterfinals, 18-14.
Frederica took control of the game early with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Triplett midway through the first quarter.
Minutes later, after a defensive stop to send the punt team onto the field, Triplett took a 90-yard punt return into the end zone for a Knights 14-0 lead.
From then on, Deerfield-Windsor went to work.
Deerfield scored its first touchdown of the game with Boles Middleton snagging a 15-yard passing touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-6 early in the second quarter.
Deerfield Windsor scored two rushing touchdowns to take an 18-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team provided much in the fourth quarter as the Frederica Knights struggled to match its first-quarter start, ending its season in the quarterfinals to Deerfield-Windsor.
