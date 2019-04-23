Ole Miss enters the SEC Championship looking to score an upset at the Sea Island Golf Club.
Although the Rebels are not one of the five SEC teams ranked within the GCAA Coaches Top 25, former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit could give his team the home-field advantage this week.
Vongchaisit won’t be in the Ole Miss lineup when the tournament begins stroke play today, but he’ll look to dispense some nuggets of wisdom to his teammates in his old stomping grounds on St. Simons.
“Later we’re going to have the practice round and I’m going to show them around,” Vongchaisit said, standing on the edge of the Sea Island driving range Tuesday afternoon.
The Golden Isles community is acutely aware of Vongchaisit’s ability on the golf course. The former Knight helped extend the program’s GISA state championship streak to 11 with titles in each of his two years at Frederica.
Vongchaisit also set a Frederica Academy record for scoring average in a single season at 70.9 as a senior, and he finished third at the 2017 Davis Love III Junior Open.
It hasn’t taken long for Vongchaisit to showcase his skills on the collegiate stage, even if there has been a bit of a learning curve at the next level.
“It’s definitely a lot different than high school golf,” Vongchaisit said. “They play a little bit better golf courses.”
The freshman has played 17 rounds over five tournament appearances at Ole Miss, and he’s averaging a score of 73.9.
Vongchaisit’s single-round low was a 69 in the Intercollegiate at The Grove in Nashville, Tenn., where he also set his 54-hole low of 218 while playing as an individual in his first and only tournament of the fall schedule.
Since the team began its spring slate, Vongchaisit has competed in every event, beginning at the All-American Intercollegiate in Houston before playing the Querencia Cabo Intercollegiate in Mexico at what he feels “was probably the nicest” courses he’s seen so far.
Vongchaisit notched the first top 20 finish of his burgeoning career with a 3-over par score of 219 at the Lamkin San Diego Classic on March 11-12, and he’s already tallied a pair of SEC Freshman of the Week awards in back-to-back weeks.
Despite the early success, Vongchaisit remains humble as ever, simply replying “I guess so,” with a smile when speaking about his recent string of strong play.
The Ole Miss team as a whole is playing some of its best golf going into the SEC Championship, having finished as the runners-up at the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship last week ahead of the SEC’s top ranked team, No. 4 Vanderbilt.
Other ranked programs in the 14-team field include: No. 10 LSU, No. 13 South Carolina, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Georgia, No. 22 Alabama, and No. 24 Tennessee. Texas A&M and Arkansas each also received votes in the latest poll.
Golfstat has Ole Miss ranked eighth among the 14 teams in the conference in average score at 289.3, despite being one of three teams yet to win a tournament (Georgia is No. 1 with an average score of 281.5).
But with a lineup composed of two freshmen and a sophomore, in addition to Vongchaisit and former Frederica Academy teammate Thomas Hogan, who is redshirting this year, the Rebels could grow into a serious contender in the coming years.
“We just push each other to the limit,” Vongchaisit said. “Try to get better every day.”
Three days of stroke play on the par-70, 7,005-yard Seaside Course begins today and runs through Friday. The top eight teams advance to match play with the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds held Saturday and the tournament concluding with the championship match Sunday.
Auburn won the SEC Championship last year, while Georgia has won six of the 17 tournaments that have been played at Sea Island since 2001.