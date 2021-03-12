Frederica Academy scored a pair of 5-0 sweeps over Pinewood Christian on the tennis court Thursday in Bellville.
“Happy to get another region win against Pinewood,” said FA tennis coach Brian Wyrick. “Singles and doubles teams both played great, especially glad to get doubles wins against Pinewood, which usually has strong doubles teams.”
In the girls’ matches, Merrill Been defeated Emma Todd 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, Kate Walbridge took her match at No. 2 single 6-0, 6-1 over Cadence Lynn, and No. 3 Virginia Anne Tennant beat Juila Hethcox 6-2, 6-0.
The Knights’ girls continued to roll in doubles with the No. 1 tandem of Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks earning a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ella Anderson and Lydia Kicklighter. At No. 2 doubles, Greta Johnson and Ali Brown-Winas won 6-2, 6-1 against Kendalyn Spacek and Mallory Sessions.
Frederica’s boys also had a strong outing against Pinewood, beginning at No. 1 singles where Adam Elsharkawi dispatched Hunter Dixon 6-0, 6-2. Dylan McHugh won 6-0, 6-2 versus Trent Jenkins at No. 2, and the No. 3 singles point was earned by Whitmarsh Tennant in a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Jesse McLendon.
In the boys’ doubles, the Knights’ Grant Offner and Jaxson Grotz beat Clint Strickland and Will Wasson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, and the No. 2 duo of John Alden Beimler and David Weaver notched a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Cooper Deal and Liam Porter.
Frederica tennis returns to action Thursday when it hosts Citizens Christian for a 3:30 p.m. match at Retreat.