Frederica Academy’s boys and girls soccer teams each notched victories over their Bulloch Academy counterparts Thursday.
The Knights’ boys won 6-1, while the girls pitched a 2-0 shutout.
Boys head coach Tim O’Sullivan called his team’s win a “big step forward” for a young team comprised by seven freshmen. Frederica built its big lead in what the coach felt was his team’s best first half of the season.
Eli Fritchman, Jacob O’Conner, David Garcia, Asa Fritchman, Bryce Rielly, and Dylan McHugh each tallied goals. Garcia also provided assists for two of the scores, and McHugh notched an assist as well as the team improved to 4-1 on the season and 4-0 in region play.
Frederica Academy’s girls also secured a big win thanks to goals from Bella Swanson and Ellie Runyan.
The Knights return to action Tuesday when Frederica Academy travels to Hinesville for a couple matches against First Presbyterian Christian Academy beginning at 5 p.m. in the first of four consecutive road games.