Frederica Academy’s varsity golf team notched another victory Thursday at Retreat, beating Bulloch Academy 388-334.
Ryan McHugh finished as the low medalist for the day with a sound of 82, but the rest of the Knights weren’t far behind. Cason Cavalier shot an 83, Roy Boyd shot 85, and Michael Tindle rounded out the team with an 88.
Edward Stephens (90), Ramie Shingler (94), and James Cruikshank (94) also competed for Frederica Academy as individuals.
“It was rough going yesterday with winds steady all day around 20 miles per hour and gusting up to 30,” Knights head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “There were some exposed holes like number 6 with the wind in your face that were playing up to four extra clubs longer on the approach.
“Needless to say, scores were high, but that’s good experience for the kids. We could very well face those conditions in region and state and we have to be ready.”
McHugh shot a 39 on the front nine, ultimately losing strokes on the longer backside, and Cavalier had some trouble on the par 3 7th when he deposited his ball into the woods. Boyd and Tindle got off to slow starts as well.
Willis hopes his team can recharge a bit during next week’s break before coming back for the stretch run.
“Hopefully spring break has come at the right time for us,” he said. “We can rest a bit and work on our games and come back strong for the last three weeks.”
To close out the week, McHugh and Willis traveled to the SECIS All-Star golf meet at Columbus Country Club on Friday. The meet matches the Georgia All-Stars up against all-stars from South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama. McHugh earned a spot on Georgia’s team by making the GISA all-state team last year.
McHugh will play a practice round today and in the tournament Sunday.
Following spring break, Frederica will travel to Macon for the Idle Hour Stratford Invitational on April 2.