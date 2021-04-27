The Frederica Academy girls capped a perfect season in region play Monday with a 2-0 road win over St. Andrew’s in Savannah.
The Knights improved to 11-1-1 on the year and secured the Region 2-3A title on goals from junior Josie Brock and eighth-grader Kate Head.
Frederica Academy will hit the road once more Thursday for a non-region match against Hilton Head Christian before the GISA Class 3A state playoffs get underway next week. The Knights will look to host a first-round match May 3.
BSOC: Frederica rolls FPCA on the road
David Garcia scored a pair of goals to help the Frederica Academy boys over First Presbyterian Christian Academy 5-2 on Monday in Hinesville.
Along with Garcia, Eli Fritchman, Jacob Leonard and Jacob O’Connor notched scores for the Knights while Grant Offner pitched a shutout during his time in goal.
“First Presbyterian is not an easy place to play, and any region win is a good win,” said Frederica boys coach Tim O’Sullivan. “We are really trying to make a final push to find our goof form for the playoffs. Tonight was a good step in that direction.”
Now 7-3 on the season, including 7-2 in region play, the Frederica boys will close their regular season with a match against Hilton Head Christian in Bluffton, S.C.