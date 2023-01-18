Opening region play in front of its fans, Frederica basketball had smiles and sorrow on its faces when the girls and boys teams left the court after contests against Pinewood Christian.
Starting the night off with the girls game, the Lady Knights (10-6, 1-0) struggled to find their shots go through the rim with sophomore Sophie Price the only one to put her name in the scorebook in the first quarter.
Neither team could buy a bucket with Frederica down 7-4 after one quarter, but both teams relied on its resilient defense to get them through.
Clawing its way back into the game through ball movement, Frederica took the lead midway through the second quarter on a Tiana Jackson 3-pointer from the left wing to put the team ahead 12-10.
Eventually leading 14-12 and coming out of the locker room, the rest of the Knights were able to find spots on either side of the ball to help preserve the slim lead.
Having an aggressive demeanor by both teams to place full-court traps and reach in for loose balls to get jump balls or fast break opportunities, the Frederica gym grew raucous on a highlight play by Price.
“It’s so fun, that’s what high school sports should be about,” said Frederica girls coach James Oberlies. “I’m so glad that we had some fans tonight and this support has been tremendous from the community and it was a fun atmosphere.”
Getting the ball on a fast break opportunity off a steal, Price dribbled up the court and hit a spin move on a Pinewood defender (9-8, 1-1) before dropping off a dime with her left hand to the cutting Maddie Looney for the lay in.
The do-it-all guard kept the team afloat for as long as possible as her partner in crime, Margaret Gandy went to work in the second half.
Scoring all 11 of her points in the final 16 minutes of the game, it was her 11th point that separated the two teams.
Leading 38-36 with 14.7 seconds left in the game, Gandy received the inbounds pass and did her best to be the one to put the team on her back as she was fouled for a 1-and-1.
Going through her routine as the home fans went silent, Gandy connected on her first free throw before missing the second one.
Holding a 39-36 lead and the clock ticking down for the Patriots, the team turned the ball over to the Lady Knights with five seconds left. Having happy feet to try and launch the ball down court to end the game, Frederica was called for traveling with 3.9 seconds left.
With a timeout called to go over they would defend the final shot, the goal was to not foul the shooter.
Drawing up a play that freed up a Patriot shooter near the left corner, her shot went just past the basket as the seconds passed. Getting an offensive rebound, Pinewood put one final shot up without a contested Frederica hand. Although the shot went in, Frederica held on for a 39-38 win to open region play.
Leaving the floor happy, Oberlies told his girls to enjoy the victory for the night before putting the focus on Bulloch Academy Friday night.
“Starting off the region with a win is tremendous, and at the same time, we have greater goals than to go 1-0,” Oberlies said. “We have some high team goals but this is a good start.”
Pinewood boys 47
Frederica 44
Hoping to follow up the excitement level the Lady Knights brought to get the win, the Knights tried to replicate.
In the pregame huddle, Frederica head coach Ed Wilson told his team to pay attention to Walker Todd of Pinewood (7-8, 2-0). In the first quarter alone, Todd drilled two 3-pointers in front of the Frederica bench. Much to his distaste, Wilson called a timeout and called upon his team to be better on its closeouts or they would be sitting on the bench for the rest of the game.
Down 25-19 after the first half, Frederica (8-5, 0-1) found most of its shots came from behind the arc as they faced a 2-3 zone from Pinewood. Running a 2-3 zone themselves, Wilson gave props to the Patriots on the defensive end of the floor.
Opening the third quarter on a 7-2 run and fighting to get back into the game, Pinewood responded in every way possible with its low post game from Luke Scott.
Having some looks of frustration because the team continued to trail throughout the second half, the Knights never gave in and the last three minutes of the game was one to remember.
Down 42-35 and only having six seconds left in the shot clock, Frederica had an inbounds play that sparked life into the building. Rashon Jackson inbounded the ball and ran from underneath the basket to the left corner by the team’s bench, where he received a pass from Xavier Preston. Only having two seconds to get the shot off over the outstretched arms of Scott, Jackson drilled the 3-pointer to put the team down 42-38.
Picking away at the deficit, Preston jumped the passing lane of Pinewood and had a breakaway layup where the senior forward was fouled. Hoping to convert the and-1 and bring the game level, Preston missed the shot and Frederica trailed 42-41 with 1:23 to go.
The next two possessions saw both sides turn the ball over in quick succession as Pinewood tried to find a backdoor pass to the basket. Picking up the loose ball, Frederica’s Vic Riden tried to rifle a pass down court for a teammate before Todd picked the ball off and gave the Patriots the ball once more with a fresh 35 and a minute to play.
Resorting to the fouling game, Frederica put Banks Hearn at the free throw line with 16.7 seconds left. Converting both and pushing Pinewood’s lead to 44-41, Wilson called a timeout to draw up a play for his team.
Running the play to perfection to find the open Jackson once more from behind the arc, the sophomore drilled the big time shot to tie the game with six seconds to go.
“I was proud,” Wilson said. “Rashon hit that shot, and Xavier made the pass. We set that up in the timeout. UCONN runs that a lot where you attack and kick back. We ran that one there and it worked pretty well.”
Deciding against calling a timeout to prevent Pinewood from setting up a play to get a shot off, the ball was quickly inbounded by the Patriots.
Putting pressure on the ball as the ball was dribbled up the court at a quick pace, Todd dribbled the ball to his left and shot a fadeaway three from the left wing.
Taking the final shot in a game that all players want to be part of, Todd nailed the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to silence the crowd as his teammates swarmed him.
“We didn’t want to call timeout because we didn’t want them to set something up so we let the action happen,” Wilson explained. “The kid hit a fadeaway going out of bounds left as a right hander 3 at the buzzer. He hit a hell of a shot. You have to give kids credit sometimes and that kid was good, and he was on our board of someone that we had to pay attention to. It’s not like we didn’t know about him. We didn’t play bad defense right there, we had a hand in the face. How many times do you see those? A lot, that’s the great thing about this game is people leave here and go wow what a game that was a good game.”
Losing 47-44 on the final shot, Wilson said the shot taken wasn’t necessarily the best but gave major props to the kid they deemed to be the x-factor in warmups.
“I looked at the clock, that was the key thing there,” Wilson said. “I didn’t think they had enough time to really get a great shot and I don’t think they really got a great shot, but they put it in his hands which is smart by them. I didn’t want to foul him, which was the key thing. We talked about it and we talked about giving a foul there, but you don’t give a foul when a kid takes that shot. That’s not the worst shot from our perspective. He will go home tonight and get some texts and calls from people I’m sure.”
Starting region play with a gut punch, Wilson said to give credit where credit is due, but he is fully prepared to have his team set a different tempo when they travel to Bellville next week.