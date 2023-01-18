Opening region play in front of its fans, Frederica basketball had smiles and sorrow on its faces when the girls and boys teams left the court after contests against Pinewood Christian.

Starting the night off with the girls game, the Lady Knights (10-6, 1-0) struggled to find their shots go through the rim with sophomore Sophie Price the only one to put her name in the scorebook in the first quarter.

