Frederica Academy’s baseball team wrapped up their season on Monday as the Knights got swept by Pinewood Christian Academy 13-0 and 9-2 in the GISA first-round doubleheader.
Pinewood was ranked first in the GISA 3A Region 2 standings at 10-2 and 19-7 overall, so the Knights had a tough challenge.
Coach Tim Orlosky had a strategy for the two games as he expected their No. 1 pitcher to throw Game 1, so in return, he saved his starters for Game 2 to try and push for a tiebreaker.
“In the first game, we didn’t have a ton of arms, so the idea was that we would really try to go for the second game,” Orlosky said. “So it would give us our best shot to win Game 2. We threw some guys towards the back end of our rotation. Then, in the second game, we had our four or five guys who were our best arms.
“We were going to try to keep them to a lower pitch count so that if we were able to win that second game, we would come back again the following day and have all our arms available again to give us a shot to beat them.”
The Patriots won Game 1 pretty handily, but Orlosky said he felt liked they had a better matchup in Game 2 as he said it was close until the final inning.
“Pinewood is a pretty good team. In the first game, they took care of business,” Orlosky said. “In the second game, I liked the match up that we had. It kind of worked out the way we had hoped, but they got the hits in that game. We played well, but we were only able to score two runs. I think it was 4-0 until the seventh. Then a couple of hits went their way, and we kind of broke it up a little bit, and it ended up being 9-2. But it wasn’t a bad performance in the second game, but the first game kind of went the way we thought it was going to.”
Will Counts was the guy who got the two runs on the board as he bombed a two-run homer. Orlosky said Counts, along with Harry Druggers and Ben Carroll, were three guys that had good performances in the doubleheader.
“In both games, Ben Carroll hit the ball pretty well. Harry Druggers hit the ball pretty well. Those guys both came on hot towards the end of the season,” Orlosky said. “Ben Carroll started hitting the ball that last third of the season. I think there were a couple of pretty good individual performances there with Will Count, Harry Druggers and Ben Carroll.”
Frederica Academy finished Orlosky’s first season 4-20 overall and 1-9 in region play. While that isn’t the best numbers to look at, and it seems like it was a tough season, but Orlosky said he’s in a good spot and likes the job.
“If you look at our record, I think you would say it was a challenging year, to say the least. It was definitely the most challenging year I’ve ever had on a baseball field, that’s for sure,” Orlosky said. “However, I really enjoyed the team that we had. They worked hard, and they were great to be around. I think we grew a lot, and we got a lot better. It was kind of what I had expected when I came in, and I’m good with it. Like I’m extremely thankful for that opportunity, and I look forward to coaching these guys in the future.”