A state championship repeat has never been a topic of conversation for the Glynn Academy girls golf team.
But the directive was clear Monday as the Lady Terrors lapped the competition at the Area 1-6A Tournament at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
Glynn Academy shot a 239 to beat second-place Tift County by 35 strokes to win its second straight area title. Both programs qualified for the state tournament while third place South Effingham (275) and fourth place Effingham County (299) advance to sectionals.
“I’m thrilled for the girls,” said Terrors girls head coach Kip Hall. “They’ve worked really hard. We faced some adversity this year, just things going on in the daily life of high school, and they fought through some adversity and they’re just playing hard, working hard. I’m just proud of them.
“Coach (Pete Irby) and I try to guide them and get them in the right spot to be successful, but they are the ones who have to go and play, and they played their tails off.”
The gale winds blowing through Jekyll Island Monday afternoon held off through much of the round, and Glynn took advantage of the reprieve to go low.
Senior Chanley Box was the area’s low medalist for the second consecutive season, shooting 72 to finish seven strokes better than second place among individuals — teammate Elyse Burney.
Box committed to play golf at North Georgia following graduation, and she’s provided a steadying force atop the Lady Terrors’ lineup since transferring the the school ahead of her junior season.
“She’s not only a great player, she’s a really good person,” Hall said. “She’s a good leader, she leads by example. She’s out there working. It’s going to be fun to watch her go to North Georgia and play. I’m just thrilled to death for them.
“They won’t remember us, but the kids will remember the team. That’s something that I would love to have for them — that memory. Going back to high school reunions like, ‘Hey, that’s a state champion over there.’ It’s kind of petty, but I pull for them. I want them to have all the accolades. They’re the ones who come out and work.”
Rounding out the Glynn Academy girls’ scorers was Emma Hill, who was tied for fourth with a round of 88. Charley Podlesny shot 103 for the Lady Terrors, and Mayce Gleaton finished at 107.
Four of the five Glynn golfers played for the state champions last year, the lone exception being Gleaton, who has filled in the spot left by Maria Barr’s graduation.
Although a majority of the team has returned intact, there has been little discussion about the possibility of going back-to-back. There hasn’t needed to be.
Instead, there is a silent hunger that has motivated the team to continue to push.
“Just the challenge of being able to repeat — just like the Dawgs — you want to repeat, and I’m catching myself sometimes trying to put too much pressure sometimes on me, sometimes on practice, and I’ve got to pull myself back because we’re not that way,” Hall said. “We go out and we just work and just have a good time. We don’t talk about it. We may mention we’ve got a chance, but we don’t talk about it every week, every day, every practice or use it as an incentive like, ‘OK, if we don’t get out here and work, we’re not going to repeat.’ We don’t do that.
“We’d like to, it’s in the back of your mind, but we’ve been doing next tournament up, worry about that, find out things about the courses. Just worry about each tournament that comes up on the schedule.”
But the girls weren’t the only golf team out of Glynn Academy to book its spot in the state tournament.
The Glynn boys shot a 310 to finish second behind area champion Lakeside Evans’ winning round of 306. Veterans and Thomas County Central were the boys teams to earn a place in the sectional.
Despite seeing top player William Mosher forced to withdraw due to illness, the Terrors had four players shoot in the 70s. Grady Sanders and Ellis Long each recorded a round of 76, and both Hank Holcomb and Shep Davenport rounded out the team’s scores with 79s.
The GHSA Class 6A golf state championship is set for May 22 at Jekyll Island Golf Club.