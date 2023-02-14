Yes, these two schools played each other last week at Adam Wainwright Field. Yes, the game brought a lot of excitement and joy to the Terror faithful.
However, Monday’s night defeat saw Glynn Academy taste defeat for the first time.
Jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first with the Terrors almost going through the order against Ware’s Cole Cox, the thoughts were Glynn Academy would put together another stellar night at the plate and coast to victory.
Not in the second game against Ware County.
Responding in the top of the second with three runs of its own, two coming off a fielding error in the outfield that would have ended the inning, Ware County took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Having knocked around Glynn’s Luke Barch for the first four innings, Ware capitalized on an off night for the pitcher. With a runner on first base, Bryce Dixon hammered a 2-0 pitch to the left field fence as left fielder Ryan Schueneman watched the ball sail over the fence for the 5-4 Gator lead.
Resorting to a pitching change as Carson Ritola came on in relief, the lefty found himself in trouble as he loaded the bases with just one out. Able to blow by a fastball to strikeout Easton Weathersby, Ritola got out of the jam when he forced a pop out in foul territory for Hank Noonan to squeeze the final out of the fifth.
Walking off with a fist pump and congratulated by manager John Welborn and the team, the Terrors’ offense responded by tying the game.
Trent Tankersley led off the bottom of the fifth with a hard single to the outfield. Hank Noonan followed suit as he crushed an 0-1 pitch to the left field fences. Rounding the bases and following the signals from Welborn, Tankersley made his way to the plate for a bang-bang play. Getting a hand in just before a tag was placed, Tankersley tied the game off Noonan’s triple.
Standing on third base and seeing Wessley Roberson draw a walk to leave runners on the corners for Schueneman, a double play ball saw Noonan thrown out at home as he slid headfirst for the plate.
Unable to regain the lead and heading back onto the mound for the top of the sixth, Ritola went 1-2-3 on Ware’s batters as he fanned all three with nasty pitches.
After giving up a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh and a single to put runners in scoring position for Ware, Welborn turned to another lefty in Jeb Carson to get out of the jam with a strikeout and back-to-back grounders.
“Carson Ritola came out and did a fantastic job and Jeb Carson came out and did an awesome job as well,” Welborn said of his relievers.
Tied with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tankersley stepped up to the plate and for an instant believed he had walked off the contest. On a 2-2 count, the third baseman ripped through the pitch and saw the ball soar deep into left field. The ball tapered too far left past the pole but for a brief moment, Tankersley headed to first feeling like a hero.
Able to get runners on first and second after Noonan was hit by a pitch and Roberson drew a four-pitch walk, Schueneman stepped up to the plate. Seeing runners advance on a wild pitch and Noonan only 90 feet away from being the winning run, Schueneman struck out with a foul tip-out to send the game to extras.
Returning to the mound once more, Carson struck out the first batter before a Gus Gandy throwing error left the leading run standing on second base. Moving to third on the ensuing ground out, Welborn intentionally walked the next batter to have force outs at first and second for his defense.
Landon Dean delivered for his team on an 0-2 count, driving his grounder under the diving Gandy for Cox to score the eventual winning run for the Gators.
Down 6-5 and looking to tie the game once more, Glynn led the inning off with a single by Brandon Kasper before three successive outs ended the Terrors’ night in defeat.
“No, it had nothing to do with not being able to make routine plays and not walk people or hit batters,” Welborn said. “That was the name of the game tonight. We did everything to lose the game, they didn’t have to do anything to win it.”
Looking to move on to host Jackson County for the start of the 23rd annual Baseball at the Beach Classic Friday, Welborn said the early portion of the season is good to see how his team looks, even in a defeat.
“That’s what the preseason is for, to play these non-region games,” Welborn said. “To get some guys out there that don’t usually get to play and give them opportunities to learn different things about your team.”