The NCAA will be moving the 3-point line further back for men’s basketball beginning this upcoming season. It’s a temporary fix at best.
A few weeks ago, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved moving the 3-point line for the first time in more than a decade — going from the previously designated distance of 20 feet, 9 inches to a 22-foot, 1¾-inch distance consistent with the international arc.
Members of the Men’s Basketball Rules Committee recommended extending the line partially in an effort to curb the 3-pointers quickly increasing prevalence in the sport without completely altering an integral part of the game, but one of those sides must eventually give.
Teams have discovered the market inefficiency in shooting 3s. That bell can’t be unrung. It’s simple math.
If a player shoots 50 percent on shots inside the arc, they must only shoot 33.3 percent on their 3-point attempts to match the amount of points per possession. And while sinking half of one’s shots from 2 is far from a given, the same isn’t necessarily true about 3-pointers anymore.
The average 3-point percentage for in Division I men’s basketball was 34.5 percent this past year — this coming on 261,589 total attempts or just shy of 23 attempts per team per game, which is the most in the history of the sport.
In fact, the men’s Division I average on 3-pointers has been above 34 percent every season since the line was first introduced in 1987, which also happens to be when the shot was the most efficient.
With the line set at 19 feet, 9 inches, players drained 38.4 percent of the 9.2 attempts per game taken from 3 in 1987. Next season, the shooting percentage dropped slightly to 38.3 percent, but the attempts increased to 10.4 per game, thus beginning an inverse relationship between the variables that would last through 1995.
For nine consecutive seasons, teams shot more 3-pointers on average, but the percentage of the shots made would fall slightly at the same time as more players let it fly from long distance. The 3-pointer was no longer just for the elite shooters.
Both figures finally stabilized for a few years before both began to tick upwards at the start of the 21st century, and arguably, it’s been the frequency of the 3-ball that’s caused issues more than the shooting percentages.
From its low point of 34.1 in 1997, the average 3-point percentage steadily rose back to 35.2 percent in 2008, but during the same span, the average attempts per game increased from 17.1 to more than 19 per until the NCAA moved the arc back to 20 feet, 9 inches ahead of the 2009-10 season.
As a result of the change, the national average from 3 dropped from 35.2 to 34.4 percent and the attempts fell back to an 18.3 figure similar to the 2005-06 season.
The average attempts continued to fall over the next three seasons with the 18.07 attempts from 3 per game in 2012 representing the lowest figure since 2003. Subsequently, 2013’s 3-point average was its lowest since 1997.
But the 3-pointer soon exploded back onto the scene in the college game, coinciding with the rise of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.
Known for his quick, deathly flurries from 3, Curry was named the MVP and led the Warriors to the NBA championship in the 2014-15 season, during which he broke his own record for made 3-pointers with 286. On the heels of Golden State’s success, the 2015-16 saw men’s college basketball teams attempt the most 3s (18.6 per game) they had since 2008, but it would be taken another step further.
The Warriors showed their dominance was no fluke as they won an NBA record 73 games during the 2015-16 season and Curry became the league’s first unanimous MVP and shattered his record of a year ago with 402 3-pointers.
The ensuing college basketball season set the record for the amount of 3-pointers attempted per game at 21.1, and players sank better than 35 percent of those shots. Both of those figures were topped the following year, and the 2018-19 season saw teams shooting nearly 22.5 long-range attempts per game.
Knowing another change to the 3-point line was invariably around the corner, the National Invitation Tournament was used as a bit of a science lab the last two years to experiment with moving the arc to the international distance.
Teams in the 2019 NIT averaged 23.1 attempts in the tournament from behind the arc, compared with 22.8 3-point attempts during the regular season, but 3-point percentage of teams in the 2019 NIT was just 33 percent, compared with their regular-season average of 35.2 percent.
So, for at least a few years, the move may work as intended — 3-point percentage will drop and the frequency of attempts will likely follow as teams adjust, but as history has shown us, the players will eventually adjust as well.
The NBA’s 3-point revolution isn’t limited just to the increase in attempts. Players are also shooting from further and further away from the hoop on their own accord.
Although the NBA’s 3-point line currently sits at 23 feet, 9 inches, all 30 teams in the league attempted at least 1,200 shots from between 25-29 feet according to stats from NBA.com.
From data obtained by basketball-reference.com, 51 NBA players attempted 50 or more shots from between 27 feet (more than three feet behind the arc) and 35 feet. Twenty-six of those players attempted at least 75 shots in that range, and 11 players shot more than 100 shots from 27 feet or further, led by Curry’s 273, with that group hitting on better than 35 percent on those attempts.
Because of the reality, the NBA has already kicked around the idea of moving its own 3-point line back even further (also eliminating the short 22-foot corner 3) in an attempt to encourage some of the players barely meeting the 33.3 percent threshold to play closer to the basket.
ESPN staff writer Kirk Goldsberry has also pitched the out-of-the-box idea of allowing each team to determine where the arc is drawn, akin to how different park dimensions create a home-field advantage in baseball.
According to Goldsberry, there were more 3-pointers shot during the NBA’s 2018-19 season (27,955) than in the entirety of the 1980s (23,871), and with teams like the Houston Rockets shooting more than half of their shots for the season from behind the arc, change must come soon if basketball is to avoid becoming a glorified 3-point contest.
College basketball made a small change in an effort to stymie the trend, but wholesale changes within the sport aren’t far down the line.