There is a plethora of football talent on the Georgia coast. Brunswick High demonstrated as much this past weekend at the MVP Camp held at Martin Stadium in Valdosta.
Organized by eminent recruiting coordinators Rusty Mansell of 247Sports and Rivals’ Chad Simmons, MVP Camp is one of the most renowned showcase events in the region with an alumni list that includes the likes of Derrick Henry, Reuben Foster and Mecole Hardman.
A handful of Pirates could be added to similar lists in the future. Offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton, defensive lineman Ka’Shawn Thomas and running back Chuckobe Hill were among the small group of players highlighted by one of the recruiting analysts from a field of nearly 300.
Simmons listed 20 standouts from the event drawing athletes from six different states, and two of Pirates were able to make the cut despite beginning their day with a two-and-a-half hour ride at 5 a.m.
A group of nine players met with Brunswick assistants Sean Walker and Mike Gibson, who shuttled them to Valdosta to compete against some of the top players in the area under the watchful eye of assistant head coach/ offensive line coach Garrett Grady and defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder, who were enlisted to help run the camp.
Players trickled into Martin Stadium in staggered shifts by position groups and took head shots before getting down to one of the most important processes of the afternoon.
“Colleges love the film and everything else, but that’s the number one thing they get, that’s what Rusty Mansell said, from the MVP Camp was that they get a certified height and weight,” Grady said.
Wingspans and hand sizes are among the crucial measurements taken to pass along to colleges.
Following a few drills primarily used to work up a bit of a lather, players jump into 1-on-1s with the upper most echelon of performers moving on to the showcase portion, which actually featured five Pirates with senior running back Khamori Simmons and freshman receiver Devin Smith also advancing to the final portion of the camp.
It was there that Charlton, Thomas and Hill really separated themselves from the pack — not that there was ever much doubt in any of their minds.
“My mindset — I knew there were going to be a lot of good guys there, a lot of guys hyped up there, but come in, do my job, go home,” Thomas said. “Win it all.”
Thomas may have helped his recruiting profile the most of any of the Pirates at the event as an unranked rising junior by the major recruiting services in spite of his two years of service on Brunswick’s defensive front.
Not only did Thomas draw attention for his play at defensive tackle, he also flipped to the other side of the line of scrimmage in Valdosta and lined up on the offensive interior for the first time since filling in at guard for a game as an injury replacement his freshman year.
“I was trying to get reps,” Thomas said. “So I asked if I could go over there and get some reps in.”
While understandably rusty on the finer points of the position, Thomas’ power and agility translated to the offensive side of the ball. Simmons mentioned Thomas as a player that “flashed at defensive tackle and the center positions,” praising his first step on defense and his flexibility as an interior offensive lineman.
Incidentally, those are areas Thomas felt he had the most room for improvement.
“I need to work on my bend a lot,” Thomas said. “And my first step, my get off.”
With another two years of prep football remaining, Thomas said he isn’t focused on recruiting right now, a handful of SEC programs are clearly intrigued by the 6-foot-2, 290-pound big man. South Carolina has offered Thomas, and he mentioned Arkansas and Tennessee as others who have expressed interest.
It would be easier to list the teams that have not been engrossed by the potential of Charlton — a 6-foot-4, 333-pound rising senior.
Charlton entered Saturday as a three-star prospect with an offer sheet spanning more than 20 of the top Power 5 schools in the nation and with his mind set on dominating on every snap.
“The mentality was really just to be me and don’t let anything knock me off my game,” Charlton said. “If there’s five stars, no stars, very good people, not so good, just play to the best of my ability.”
Video of Charlton sending an opposing defensive lineman flying to the ground during a pass rush drill is making its rounds on Twitter, and he received praise from Simmons on his flexibility and bend in the trenches.
But the most significant growth in Charlton has been in his confidence and leadership. Charlton had to be pressed to speak when he first stepped into a full-time starting role as a sophomore, but after embracing the lessons doled out by the Brunswick coaching staff, he’s become a vocal figure in the locker room.
“Being a leader as a senior is still kind of new to me,” Charlton said. “To be honest with you, I’m not a natural born leader, but doing it for the team, I feel like I can take some pressure off the coaches and also help everybody else.
“Me being able to develop into a leader, I’ve been working towards it. We’ve got a leadership program in the mornings, zero block, and just listening, taking in, and applying everything that I’m told, that Coach (Sean) Pender tells us all, Coach Tedder, Coach (Jeff) Braddy, Coach Grady, everybody, just being able to apply it and being able to show it is going to help the team advance forward to the next level.”
In being a leader, Charlton wants to be certain to remove any potential distractions from the team ahead of a season in which the Pirates are pushing for a state title. Following in the footsteps of Dante Demery, Warren McClendon and Caleb Cook, Charlton wants to sort out the recruiting process before fall arrives.
“The last three years, we’ve had an offensive lineman, a very good one, who committed during the summer going into their senior year,” Charlton said. “I think I’m going to continue that tradition.”
Carrying a Florida State backpack, Charlton nodded towards the bag when discussing his current top 3 before adding Georgia Tech and Alabama to the list.
Hill plans to take the opposite approach to Charlton and put recruiting on the back burner until his senior year is complete.
“At the end of the day, I just let it all play out,” Hill said. “What’s meant to be is going to be there, if it’s not, it’s not going to be there for you.
“I try not to worry about that too much and handle business first.”
A rising senior, Hill’s MVP Camp appearance was his first, and though he didn’t know what to expect, he wound up being named one of the top 4 running backs at the event.
Hill’s talent shouldn’t be a question after producing 1,573 rushing yards, 505 receiving yards and total 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons despite missing a chunk of last year with a knee injury. He’s a silky smooth runner with both power and speed who can be a threat in the passing game.
Now having been exposed to national recruiting analysts in one of the most competitive camps around, it won’t be a surprise when the offers begin to roll in soon.
And that was ultimately the goal for Brunswick in making the early-morning trip: to give deserving players an opportunity to be seen.
“That’s what we’re trying to do here: create exposure for our guys,” Grady said. “They earned it, and we’re going to keep working and see where it takes us this season…
“There’s always going to be great players at Brunswick High. We just want to make those guys aware that we’re in South Georgia as well, even though we’re on the coast, and there’s good football here too.”