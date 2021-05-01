Glynn Academy’s baseball team solidified its Sweet 16 spot on Thursday as the Terrors swept Grovetown to advance.
Much like Game 1, where the Terrors tallied 17 hits, they added 10 more in Game 2 to combine for 27 total. Those hits gave the Terrors a 6-3 win after coming back from an early lead by Grovetown.
“I’m just really proud of the guys for the way they competed offensively in both games,” Glynn Academy coach Trent Mongero said. “We swung the bat well up and down the lineup. We had 10-plus hits, I think, in each game, and just really different guys stepping up at different times.”
Blake Wood got the start for the Terrors in Game 2 as he lasted 4.1 innings giving up two runs on one hit while striking out six and walking four batters.
Shaun Munoz came in for relief and pitched the final 2.2 innings. He gave up just one run on two hits while striking out four batters.
“Blake threw very well in Game 2, and Shaun does what he does. It was just a complete team effort. We had numerous guys stepping up in different ways, and it was just a lot of fun. So we’re looking forward to heading to the Sweet 16 next Wednesday.”
Munoz came in for relief in both games for the Terrors on Thursday. Mongero said that’s what his role was initially supposed to be, but due to some injuries, he ended up starting.
Now that they’re playing doubleheaders in the state playoffs, Munoz is back to being the closer. With such a unique throwing style, it seems he could be an asset for the Terrors as the playoffs continue.
“Our goal is to change his role back to more relievers like he did tonight,” Mongero said. “We’ll probably maintain that going forward, but he’s certainly a guy that it’s nice to give him the ball and know he’s going to compete his rear end off — just like the other guys are. He’s got that little extra difficult release point that kind of gives most teams fits.”
Tom Echols continued his strong performance from the first game at the plate as he went 2-of-3 in Game 2 with two RBI. Gus Gandy also went 2-of-3 at the plate and collected one RBI. Tyler Motos went 2-of-4 at the plate with one RBI as well.
The Warriors struck first as they scored off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. Glynn tied it up 1-1 after Gandy scored on an error.
The Terrors offense got rolling in the fifth as they scored three runs. Wood led off the inning off with a single, followed by a single from Tyler Devlin.
Joe Cutia hit a one-out single, and then Spence Hartman got intentionally walked. Echols hit a single to score Devlin and Cutia to make it 3-1. Gandy singles it to score Hartman and add another run.
Grovetown added two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Glynn was able to hold them off with their defense as well.
Glynn’s last points were scored off Motos double on a line drive to center field and a balk by the Grovetown pitcher to score Echols.
Mongero said all season long, he and his coaching staff have been preparing the team for the state playoffs. MaxPreps has the Terrors listed as No. 1 in strength of schedule, and Mongero said it was to get them ready for these kinds of moments.
“We’ve tried to prepare the guys,” Mongero said. “We told them after the game that we’re not going to run into anybody in the postseason, that we haven’t seen a team as good or better than them already.”
Mongero said that it’s important for his guys to know mentally there is no team out there that’s dominant enough to blow through the bracket. The competition is fierce, but the Terrors have faced those kinds of opponents all season long.
“We’ve already played teams as good as teams you’re going to see in the state playoffs,” Mongero said. “Now it’s just a matter of taking care of business. We got to do the things that good teams do to win state playoff baseball games. We did in this series, and we’ll have to do the same thing next week.”
Glynn Academy will travel to Westlake next Wednesday for the next series as the Terrors look to make a deep run in the state playoffs.