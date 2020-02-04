The regular season is over.
The real season begins today when the Region 2-6A Tournament tips off at The Glass Palace of Glynn Academy.
With seeding in the state playoffs on the line, as well as the always coveted bragging rights and subsequent home playoff game that comes with a region championship, this week presents each team in the bracket with an equal opportunity to forge their own destiny despite the results of the last 20-plus games.
For Glynn Academy, it means a chance to further wash away the memories of an 8-18 season and replace them with a postseason run.
At one point, this season Glynn found itself sitting at 4-12 and 0-3 in region play following a 17-point home loss at the hands of Brunswick High on Jan. 3.
Instead of simply going through the motions the rest of the year, the Terrors recovered to win four of its final 10 games with four of its losses in that span coming by a combined 18 points.
“I can’t say enough about this entire team,” said Glynn Academy boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “From my experience in coaching, when you get a team that’s struggling to win games, sometimes they can mentally clock out. They’re working hard, they’re practicing every day, they’re giving everything they’ve got, and the results are not showing in the win/loss column, and sometimes guys can mentally just not be there.
“But this group right here, every single night, they come out on the court and give you everything they’ve got. I applaud them. I take my hat off to them.”
The Red Terrors’ turnaround started on the defensive side of the ball, where the team has locked in, turning a scrappy defense featured around Tyson Rooks and Ivan Groome in the center alongside long wings Max Hrdlicka, Tray Dickens and Quay Dickens.
Glynn Academy’s defensive improvement has also helped jumpstart an offense that has trouble keeping the scoreboard moving at times by allowing the team to score some easy baskets in transition.
Having split the regular- season series against Effingham County, while coming within a few buckets from doing the same versus Brunswick and Richmond Hill, Glynn has every reason to believe it can win a region title if the best version of its team comes to play.
“The thing I’ve been telling them, all you want is an opportunity,” Haywood said. “Right now, in the region tournament, everybody is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what your record is, what you did in the regular season, who beat who. You’ve got two games, and after that, we go into the state playoffs and everybody is 0-0.
“That’s kind of been our focus. We’re going to take it one game at a time. We’re going to go out, continue to do what we’ve been doing, give everything we got, and see what happens.”
The Pirates are sailing in a similar boat. Brunswick must move past a regular season that saw it finish 17-7 and with just one loss against region opponents in eight tries as it’s meaningless now.
Brunswick has to prove its the class of Region 2-6A all over again, beginning with its third game of the season against Glynn Academy.
“They’re healthy now and have got some really good players over there,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “Along with Max (Hrdlicka), that can really play, (Rooks) plays really hard, (D’marion Hayes) is really solid, they’ve got those two young shooters, and then they’ve got a kid that just plays hard in Ivan (Groome), and it’s over there.
“So that’s something that really has to be addressed over and over, you’ve got to bring it every night. Especially with us, people are really trying their hardest to beat us, so you’ve sort of got a target on your back. That’s what great players love, having that pressure put on them.”
For the third straight season, the Pirates will enter the region tournament as the top seed, and each of the previous two seasons, they’ve gone on to hoist the trophy at the end of the tournament.
Navigating through the regular season has been more difficult for Turner than in years past as he’s had to replace several contributors from last season’s Final Four team and start over with a youthful, inexperienced roster that features just one senior among its starting five.
“We’re a very immature team with losing eight seniors, and then you lose Joyful (Hawkins), so you lose a lot of your experience and maturity and kids that have been through those tough games and found a way to win or lose those and learn from that sort of stuff,” Turner said. “But I’m just real proud of my team for what they’ve been able to do. I believe they are getting better. We seem to be getting closer, and hopefully those little things will pay off for us.
“But I’m proud of my team. They’ve definitely gotten better from the beginning of the year, and that’s really all I can ask.”
Led by senior Jaden Dunham in the post, Brunswick has won eight of 10 games since returning from Christmas break, getting contributions from Xavier Bean, Tyrese Jones, Kamari Towns, and Jonathan Ellis as the team learns how to win.
The Pirates don’t plan on rocking the ship too much. It can be difficult to beat one team three times in a single season, but Brunswick will have to do just that if it hopes to claim the region crown once again.
“I’m a believer in trying to keep doing what got you there,” Turner said. “Just try to keep improving on a daily basis. A lot of times people can overanalyze things. It’s very simple. It’s a very simple game.
“The main thing is being ready to play. I think the team that’s ready to play, and that can keep the consistency of hard play and smart play, they’ll have the best opportunity to win.”
Top-seeded Brunswick will play fourth-seeded Glynn Academy at 8 p.m. today at The Glass Palace. No. 2 Richmond Hill and No. 3 Effingham County are scheduled to play at 5 p.m.
The boys championship game is set for 8 p.m. Friday.