Out of 16 schools populating the Altamaha area, there was no better boys cross country runner than Glynn Academy’s Jack Roberts.
The area’s cross country programs were well-represented among the 2022 Altamaha Area XC Awards released Monday with Roberts’ boys Runner of the Year award capping off an impressive display.
The Altamaha Area Cross Country Awards were established in 2018 by the collective of coaches in the 11 counties that border the Altamaha River to recognize the athletes and coaches for their hard work throughout the cross country season.
The schools eligible for the awards are: Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy, Appling County, Heritage Christian Academy, Jeff Davis, Long County, Montgomery County, Tattnall County, Telfair County, Toombs County, Vidalia, Vidalia Heritage Academy and Wayne County.
Roberts paced the Terrors’ boys throughout his sophomore season, peaking with a seventh-place finish at the Region 2-6A Meet that saw him run a personal record of 17:02, helping Glynn Academy capture a spot in the Class 6A State Championships, where he placed 40th overall among a field of 224 runners.
Teammate Noah Abaraca was selected as the boys Freshman of the Year, coming in 18th individually at the region meet with a time of 17:55.
Among the girls awards collected by Glynn Academy was Coach of the Year, which went to Christopher Gunter for his work with a Terrors program that won the region championship for the first time in 18 years and finished with a school-best 12th place at the state meet.
Maura Thomas was voted girls Freshman of the Year in a campaign that saw her burst onto the scene to win the individual Region 2-6A title with a time of 20:23 before going on to finish 22nd overall among 213 runners at the state competition.
And those were far from the only Golden Isles runners recognized.
Glynn Academy’s Cameron Gazaway and Maxwell Wakeland landed on the Altamaha Area First Team, where they were joined by Brunswick’s Daniel Zamudio and Zachry Reed.
Cole Albright and Griffin Lee also represented Glynn on the boys’ second team, while Brunswick’s Ryan Thomas received honorable mention.
The Glynn Academy girls placed Lexi Alberson, Wyleigh Foulk and Carolina Wessel on the Altamaha Area First Team, Brunswick saw Emma Kirkland earn first-team recognition, and Frederica Academy’s Maggie Dorminy also claimed a spot.
A trio of Terrors landed on the girls’ second team in Abigail Winford, Isabella Albright and Lacey Reedy, along with the Pirates’ Sydney Haywood. Penny Paris of Glynn Academy and Frederica’s Kaitlyn Sunderhaus each received honorable mention.