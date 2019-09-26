Brunswick High’s softball team held its senior night against Bradwell Institute on Thursday evening defeating the Tigers 8-0 in six innings.
The Pirates played disciplined softball against the Tigers and got the bats rolling early.
“I think we played very well,” Bailey said. “We used the last couple of games to work on the small things to work on the state playoffs. So I’m pretty proud of them right now.”
Brunswick’s ace pitcher Erica Brantley pitched the shut out and only gave up three runs on the game. She also recorded nine strikeouts and helped keep Bradwell from gaining any momentum.
As for the Pirates, their momentum started right away as Jayla Hollingsworth smacked a double to start the game. She stole third and then reached off an error by Bradwell’s catcher.
Brunswick scored twice in the bottom of the third off smart base running and errors committed by the Tiger’s defense. Senior Kay Kay Heidt opened the inning with a walk, then Jaquayla Pickens gets walked as well. Heidt scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Alyssa Giles.
Giles worked her way to third base and with smart base running as she scored off a wild pitch.
However, the biggest momentum swing of the game was when senior Rachel Eubank nailed a couple of solo home runs. Her first one came in the bottom of the fourth. On a 3-1 count, she drilled the ball to left-center field, and the outfielders didn’t have a chance as the ball had a ton of heat on it.
Eubank hit her second home run in next inning on a 1-0 count, and this time that ball had its own area code as it sailed over the left-field fence. This homer had a little more power behind it and it’s something coach Nicole Bailey and her staff have worked with her all season.
“We’ve been working her all year to get that power out her,” Bailey said. “We haven’t really seen that from her all year, and I think she just showed out for her parents tonight.”
Her second dinger of the night made it 6-0 heading into the sixth inning. Bentley struck the first two batters she faced with ease. She gave up a single but didn’t allow that batter to reach as Hollingsworth caught the ground ball and tagged the runner out at second.
The game began much like it started with Hollingsworth drilling a double with the bases loaded to send two of her teammates home making it 8-0 and run-ruling the Tigers.
It was senior night for the Pirates, and they honored their five seniors after the matchup finished. Of the eight points scored by Brunswick, five of those runs came from its seniors.
“It’s a great group,” Bailey said about her first senior class at Brunswick. “For it to be my first year and to have a group that’s never worked with me and for them to buy in so quickly and be so ready to help this program grow, it was really special.”
Brunswick’s home softball season came to an end Thursday night, but Bailey’s seniors left their mark on that field. Now the Pirates will get ready for the state playoffs that begin on Oct. 8.