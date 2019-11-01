Coastal Georgia has become the unofficial headquarters of the Florida-Georgia rivalry.
To that point, seven alumni of the ‘World’s Largest Cocktail Party’ gathered at The Westin on Jekyll Island on Friday got ESPN Coastal’s first annual Legends Series roundtable. Former Florida Gators Ben Troupe, Josh Mallard, Paul Ewaldsen, and Jeff Chandler and Georgia Bulldogs Gerald Anderson, Richard Samuel, and John Lastinger discussed several topics surrounding the rivalry in front of an audience on the hotel’s patio.
“Coastal Georgia is sort of the headquarters, in many respects, for Georgia-Florida,” said BJ Bennett, the co-host of ESPN Coastal’s flagship program ‘Three and Out.’ “It’s an important part of the economy, it’s an important part of the social scene, it’s an important part of people scheduling events. It’s an extension of Jacksonville. Coastal Georgia, the Golden Isles, is an extension of Jacksonville.
“From the great players from our area who have played in the series, to people thinking about the Larry Munson call, the Golden Isles, Brunswick, and Coastal Georgia, this area, has kind of a very real part of the historical lineage of the series. It’s really cool to be able to celebrate the rivalry, celebrate the history here where the game means so much to so many people.”
There’s debate about when exactly the Florida-Georgia rivalry officially began, but there’s no arguing the following the game has developed in Jacksonville since the two programs first played in the neutral location in 1915.
Despite residing more than 140 miles from the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, and 280 miles from the University of Georgia in Athens, the 96 games the two programs have played in Jacksonville have cultivated a lasting relationship between the game and the area.
For that reason the Golden Isles makes the perfect location for Troupe’s Legends Series.
Troupe, an All-American tight end for the Gators, went undefeated against the Bulldogs from 2000-03 and caught the go-ahead touchdown from Rex Grossman in the fourth quarter of the 2002 victory. He called setting up the roundtable a pleasure and a duty to do for some of the legends of the series.
“It’s about appreciation,” Troupe said. “Some of these guys, I mean, Paul Ewaldsen played with (Steve Spurrier). John Lastinger, he’s a guy that played on the 1980 Georgia national championship team. Richard Samuel, and Josh, and Jeff.
“Most of the time, when you talk about anything, someone else does it for you. ‘Hey, Ben, you want to come to this, or Ben, can you come to that?’ I wanted to have something for the players, by the players.”
During the discussion, the former players spoke about their best memories from the game. Samuel, at running back at Georgia from 2008-12, reminisced about running over two Florida defenders on a carry.
When pressed, he couldn’t remember exactly who the defenders were.
“I didn’t stop to look at the number on the jersey,” Samuel quipped.
Chandler, the Gators kicker from 1997-2001, left the school as the program’s all-time leading scorer with a 54-yard field against Georgia in the 2000 contest standing as the longest of his career. He recalled “the four bus rides back to Gainesville after winning.”
Lastinger, was Georgia’s starting quarterback during the 1982-83 seasons, during which he beat Florida 44-0 before engineering a seven-play, 99-yard drive in a 10-9 victory in the series the following year.
At one point, the group each took a turn using one word to describe the life they’ve been afforded because of the school they played for. Gerald Anderson, a defensive tackle at Georgia from 2002-2005, called the rock star-like moment “unrealistic.”
Ewaldsen was a receiver for the Gators from 1963-66, and he used the word “appreciative” to describe how he feels about the opportunities he received at Florida.
Of course, the group was unable to depart before giving their predictions about the latest chapter of the rivalry, which will take place today at TIAA Bank Field.
Mallard, a defensive lineman at Georgia from 1998-2001, got the picks rolling by selecting his alma matter to win it’s third straight game in the series. The rest of the Bulldogs agreed with Samuel making the boldest prediction — a 42-21 rout.
Each Gator chose Florida to break the streak.
Every prognostication brought cheers from one section of the audience and jeers from another in just another expression of the passion the rivalry invokes in the Golden Isles.
If Troupe has his way, the Legends Series will form a similar foothold.
“I hope that it outlives me,” Troupe said. “When you think about the Florida-Georgia game, I look at it as, what can I give to a game that has given so much to me. I want to start my own tradition.
“I don’t call it the Florida-Georgia Legend Series for nothing. These guys are legendary. It’s hard to even play at Florida and Georgia, let alone make an impact. Those guys deserve this.”