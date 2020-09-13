The Mariners demonstrated they are as good as any team in The Sun Conference in the first set of their home opener Saturday.
However, the three ensuing sets taught Coastal Georgia it must improve its focus and consistency if the team is to prove it on the court, falling 3-1 (25-23, 13-25, 14-25, 22-25) against Keiser at Howard Coffin Gym.
At first, it appeared as if Coastal was set to deliver a statement to the rest of the conference when it gutted out a back-and-forth opening set against the reigning regular season champion and preseason favorite.
Neither team led by more than three points until senior Ashley Kot set classmate Alison Muldrow up for her fourth of five kills in the set to give the Mariners a 22-18 edge. The Seahawks fought back to tie the score at 23 apiece, but a kill by Giovana Larregui Lopez and Kot’s service ace lifted CCGA to an early 1-0 set lead.
But in the second set, Keiser flashed its pedigree, and Coastal, it’s inexperience.
The Seahawks recovered quickly from the Mariners’ opening punch to deliver a blow of its own — jumping out to a 15-6 lead en route to a 12-point victory to even the set score at 1-1.
After hitting .433 in the first set, Coastal Georgia’s hitting percentage fell to -.031 in the second as a result of nine attack errors while Keiser maintained an average well over .300 for the second straight set, and finished the match at .326.
Mariners head coach Israel Delgado felt it was his team’s inconsistency serving that allowed the Seahawks to control the action.
“In the second set, we didn’t hit the zone we wanted to on the serve,” Delgado said. “So we start missing the serving zones, we started struggling with our block, and they have good two hitters with former Player of the Year (Abbie Seward). She finished with 24 points today and hitting for over .500.”
Errors both at the net and on the serve plagued Coastal Georgia all afternoon.
The Mariners recorded 21 attack errors to 44 kills and 14 service errors on 77 attempts. By comparison, the Seahawks had 58 kills to 16 attack errors and just four service errors on 96 attempts.
On a young team with limited playing time together — nine of 14 players to appear Saturday are in their first season at Coastal Georgia — the effect each mistake had on the team’s energy was even more damaging than normal.
“Sometimes we’d have a rally of two or three points, then we’d have a serving error,” Delgado said. “We killed ourselves. Sometimes I feel like we’re not taking our time to step, think, serve, and do the right thing, so that’s probably something we need to start working on again…
“I feel like when you have a bunch of freshmen — really good freshmen, but they’re still freshmen — sometimes those little details, they don’t think about it.”
In an attempt to mix things up, Delgado moved Andrea Soto Sierra to the outside and re-inserted Jillian Lui to the game for a 6-2 look, but Keiser continued to roll, notching 13 kills on 29 attacks with six coming courtesy of Seward.
Although the Seahawks went on to close out the match in four, it was the final set that should spark optimism about the Mariners’ future.
Despite looking overmatched for two straight sets, Coastal Georgia refused to go out quietly. Keiser was unable gain more than a couple of points of separation, and its lead was cut to 20-19 on Larrregui Lopez’s 18th and final kill of the contest.
Unfortunately, the Mariners’ same serving and attacking errors cropped up once more, gifting the Seahawks three of the final five points they needed to secure the win.
Keiser improves to 2-0 (2-0 TSC) on the season and Coastal Georgia falls to 1-1 (1-1), but the Mariners were hardly shaken by their first loss.
“We’re going to get better,” Delgado said. “Because even though we didn’t have a great game, I feel like we’re still better than them. I feel like we have a better system, we have more ball control than them, my defenders look better on the court.
“But the problem is, when you allow them to play their game, you’re going to be in trouble… We never put them in a situation where they had to (adapt), we just made them play the way they need to play.”