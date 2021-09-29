The Brunswick Lady Pirates struggled to get anything going against Richmond Hill, losing 8-0 in five innings Tuesday night.
Brunswick (6-11, 2-10), started out well against Richmond Hill’s Katie Rearley, getting two singles off of the pitcher in the top half of the first.
It was in the second inning where the Lady Cats (10-6, 7-4), did the most damage. They brought home four runs and held the lead for the rest of the game.
Brunswick’s Erica Bentley struggled in the second inning, allowing two walks and two hits (single and double) as she was responsible for three of the four runs that scored in the second. A fielding error by Anna-Kate Owens brought the fourth run in to score.
This hurt the Lady Pirates for the rest of the night on both sides of the diamond.
Offensively, the Lady Pirates couldn’t recoup what they did in the first inning, only adding two more hits off of Rearley. Those hits would come from Ridleigh Rowell, in the fourth and Jayla Hollingsworth in the fifth.
On the defensive side, the Lady Pirates had trouble limiting errors as the Lady Cats brought home run number five in the bottom half of the third.
In the bottom of the fourth with a runner on third and two outs, Brunswick had a chance to get out of the inning and stop any more damage from ensuing. A dropped third strike that passed the catcher allowed Lucy Tuttle to score and the batter to reach first base. Bentley would get out of the inning thanks to a fly ball out in foul territory.
The Lady Cats weren’t done causing havoc in the batter’s box, recording two more runs with two outs in the fifth inning.
After striking out the first two batters, Bentley gave up a single and double to back-to-back hitters.
As runners stood on first and second, a ground ball was hit to Jenny Braddy. Her throwing error was the third on the night for Brunswick and thus allowing Richmond Hill to add two more runs. With the score standing 8-0 in favor of Richmond Hill, the game was called.
The Lady Pirates will look to end their season on a positive note, as they host their senior day against the Liberty County Panthers, Wednesday night.