Sports should be an equal-opportunity pursuit. Brunswick High soccer coach Enrique Power did his part in making that dream into a reality this week in holding a soccer camp at the North Glynn County Sports Complex.
Power recruited former and current players from around the area to assist in creating the type of two-day experience that can often be cost prohibitive for many children.
“The deal with most of these kids is, this is their first camp they’ve ever been to,” Power said. “To most of them, it’s an eye-opener to what’s expected of them as they grow older. Doing these kind of things will make them realize, ‘I need to be at this level by the time I’m in middle school, by the time I’m in high school.’”
More than 60 campers comprised a diverse group of soccer players looking to get better Wednesday and Thursday.
The camp attracted boys and girls of varying skill levels from Glynn Middle, Risley, Coastal Outreach Soccer, and even from Wayne County with a large number coming by way of walk-up registration.
“It’s what we really wanted; we wanted kids from all levels of talent, kids who are just beginning, kids who are already there, and kids who are in between — they haven’t figured it out yet, but they know the game,” Power said. “Having some of my high schoolers out here helping out, some of them are dong the demonstration, so those kids are like, ‘Wow, that’s what I need to do.’”
Brunswick High’s Denilson Carcamo and Glynn Academy’s Keller Wilfredo were among the prep players leading groups through drill work in the opening hours of the camp before transitioning to skill-related contests and full-field games after lunch.
On Wednesday, the campers played a relay version of tic-tac-toe that required each to perform a dribble move with the soccer ball en route to placing a penny in the appropriate spot on the board. While fun for the campers, it also encouraged communication with teammates, quick decisions and ball control.
After getting the opportunity to test out their new found knowledge in a couple of full-field scrimmages, the campers received one more surprise on the opening day in the form of a couple of standout Pirate alumni.
Patrick Cáceres, a former Brunswick High soccer player, lended a helping hand during the camp before giving the kids a brief speech about his experience playing for the Belize U20 national team.
Jaelin Williams, formerly a Pirate and Terror, recently earned his first start for the Bahamas U20 national team, and he spoke to campers about the level of dedication and commitment to his training and diet that is required to reach the national levels of the sport.
Cáceres, Williams and Power himself provide the campers with excellent examples of the heights soccer player from Brunswick can reach.
“It’s really big, having a lot of those guys that now have a name for themselves come back and give back to these kids,” Power said. “These kids can look at us and be like, ‘We can possibly be something bigger than those guys, or just like us.’
“They can come back, give back to the community. Give back to this side of town.”