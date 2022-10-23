Taking their Sweet 16 talents onto the road for a Saturday night matchup in the metro-Atlanta area, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors took home the upset, 3-1, over Woodward Academy.
Leaving the school at 7 a.m., the girls had fun during their bus trip, sharing Instagram stories on their page and staying loose and high energy.
Head coach Hannah Shierling had the day planned out for her team, knowing that it would be the best case possible to let her team not only enjoy the moment but also capitalize on the task at hand.
“We drove up to about 20 minutes south of the school and had a team lunch, and we went to a mall close by for about 45 minutes,” Shierling said. “We were able to get to the gym around 3 , ’clock and the game started at 5, and I think that helped us mentally prepare. We had to get off the bus and warm up and stretch. We got there before the other team, so we were able to play a little pick-up game and just enjoy the day. I think that helped us get mentally prepared, and then the girls got dressed and went through their warmups. We didn’t have to rush and I think that was nice, we planned it out that way.”
Warming up and getting ready for the game, the Lady Terrors were surprised by Glynn Academy principal Matthew Blackstone who made the five-hour drive north to surprise the team.
“When he walked into the gym, the whole team was pumped,” Shierling said. “He surprised all of us, and we appreciated his support.”
For parents and supporters who couldn’t make the trip, the Neundorfer family put together a Facebook Live for families to watch. Updating everyone on group chats and through Facebook, the Terror community got to follow along.
Having fun and staying relaxed through the first two sets, winning 25-23 and 27-25, Glynn Academy dropped the third set 25-19.
Leading 2-1 and heading into the fourth set, Shierling said it only took a point into the fourth and final set to know her team could get it done.
“The fourth game started, and we won the first point . Karley Neundorfer looked over at me and smiled, and I nodded my head and I said, ‘We are doing this, we are finishing this game.’” Shierling said. “She lead the way and everybody stepped up in a big way and it was a good feeling. We were just very positive and high-energy throughout the entire game. That last game when she looked over at me and smiled I just felt like it was going to happen.”
Seeing four close sets, Coach Shierling gave credit to Woodward Academy and specifically her team for finding ways to get the job done.
“Woodward Academy was a very good team,” Shierling said. “We had been looking at film for a couple of days straight and looking at their strengths, they had a lot of strong hitters and their setter was amazing. We just pinpointed their weaknesses, which weren’t very many, and we capitalized on them and tried to shut them down. Once again, I give a lot of credit to the girls. They did a lot of film watching and talking to each other and playing the game to win and they did a great job.”
Capping off the upset and making the trip back home, Shierling and her coaching staff couldn’t stop talking about the accomplishment they had just achieved.
“I’ve never been to an Elite Eight with any team, and it’s just a special feeling,” Shierling said.
“The coaches on the way home, we just kept looking at each other and were saying ‘Oh my gosh we are in the Elite Eight.’ It was a really exciting night.”
Reaching the Elite Eight, Glynn Academy gets to host another playoff matchup at The Glass Palace, 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, and Coach Shierling has been hearing from the student body and coworkers about coming out to support the team.
“The fact that we get to host another home game, especially for the seniors is just super special,” Shierling said. “I had students sending me messages on our reminder board saying they were working on getting everybody to come to the game. Some clubs canceled meetings on Wednesday to come out and support. I think there are going to be a lot of people there. I’ve had teachers reach out and say they are coming. We have a bye this week for football so their practices may be short, and they may try and come out for some of it. We are really excited, it’s a really cool feeling.”