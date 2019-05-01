Glynn Academy made it look easy in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The Terrors had to grind out a win on the final penalty kick of its first-round match, but Glynn jumped on Lee County early Wednesday and overwhelmed the Trojans in a 7-1 victory.
Haley Williams scored the Red Terrors first goal of the contest fewer than six minutes into the match to spark a first-half flurry that would not cease until the game was effectively out of reach for the Trojans.
“We set the tone early,” said Glynn Academy head coach Tom Lemmon. “We had a good game plan coming in, the girls executed it, and when they execute, and they’re going, they’re tough to beat.
“Lee County is a good school. If you jump on them and keep going like we did, and execute our plan, it’s hard to come back from that.”
With 27:22 remaining in the opening half, Sally Brock beat a defender near the net before hitting a shot over the head of Lee County’s keeper for a 2-0 lead on goal that would begin a string of three straight scores in a three-minute span.
Glynn Academy worked the sidelines to move the ball downfield in a hurry and set up angles for shots on the goal. Just about a minute after Brock’s goal, Hannah Burandt tacked on the team’s third score, and with 23:26 on the clock, Brock headed a ball that ricocheted off the crossbar past the keeper for her second goal of the game and a 4-0 advantage.
A little more than halfway through the period, Another scrum unfolded just in front of the goal that resulted in Brock’s attempt to head another bouncing ball. Instead, she collided with Lee’s keeper.
Lilly Pruitt cleaned up the the loose ball for a score as the Trojans’ keeper remained down for a few minutes before leaving the game.
Despite the suddenly major deficit, Lee continued to fight back and cut the lead to 5-1 with 11:33 remaining in the first half, but Brianna O’Brien got the goal back a few minutes later on a kick well outside the penalty box as the Trojans’ reserve keeper stumbled and failed to recover to contest the shot.
Everything was working for the Terrors as they went into the locker room up 6-1 at halftime.
“Playing the flanks, running the ball out wide, switching the point of attack, getting numbers forward, playing strong defense in the back, swinging from side to side when we needed to through Lee’s pressure and everything,” Lemmon said, describing how his team found success.
A strong effort by Lee’s third keeper of contest and some attacks killed by offsides calls on Glynn Academy kept the lead from growing for much of the second half, but not before Brock tallied a hat trick with her third goal of the night.
Brock got a defender on her hip, and hit the breaks before deking the keeper and scoring with about 26 minutes to play.
The Terrors had a few opportunities inside the box throughout the second half, but the lead would ultimately hold at six.
“They switched it up, they went to three in the back, five forwards or something like that, which is their strategy, but interesting with the speed that we have,” Lemmon said. “But we were too eager, and we’ve got the speed where we don’t have to do that.”
Glynn Academy will take to the road next week in an attempt to extend its season against Dacula in the Elite 8.