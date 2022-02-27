Defense fueled the Pirates’ offense early as Brunswick High ran over Buford in the first half and held on for a 68-55 victory in the Sweet 16 round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday at Brunswick Square Garden.
It hardly mattered how BHS got its stops —securing a defensive rebound, forcing a turnover or winning the race to a loose ball — the Pirates pushed the pace and punished the Wolves.
A 24-2 run beginning with three minutes remaining in the first quarter and spanning to the five-minute mark in the second seized control for Brunswick in the opening half, and the Pirates went into the locker room up 37-17 before Buford battled back.
The Wolves opened the third quarter with an 11-1 spurt, turning the final 13 minutes of game time into a grind for both squads.
“We worked all week on saying and knowing that they are a program that is going to punch first, so we said that we are going to punch first; we talked about that leading up to this game,” said Brunswick girls head coach Maria Mangram. “I think our girls did do a very good job of getting out and punching first...
“Like I told them, it was fortunate that we did punch first and we had a big lead because had it not been that way, I’m not so sure we would have been able to say we won.”
The Pirates are starting to gain their own reputation as a team that delivers a strong first punch after building a 20-point lead in the first half of their past three games.
Brunswick into halftime up 32 in the Region 2-6A championship game against Bradwell Institute, and BHS led by 29 over two quarters in its first-round contest against Lakeside.
The second-round matchup was veering in the same direction when the Pirates scored 12 of the final 14 points of the first quarter to turn a 10-7 lead into a 22-9 advantage. With 12 straight points to open the second, the lead ballooned to 25 points.
Ja’Mya West played a large role in getting Brunswick off to a hot start, notching four points in the first quarter before scoring eight of the team’s first 10 in the second.
West tallied a team-high 18 points along with four assists and three steals in the contest. After averaging 6.0 points through the regular season and the region tournament, the junior has scored 30 points through two games in the state playoffs.
But just when Buford looked on the ropes, the Wolves found a little momentum, and more importantly, a strategy that bothered the Pirates, while closing the half on an 8-3 run.
Brunswick had difficulty beating Buford’s full-court press near the end of the first half, and the Wolves fully committed to the scheme after halftime. With the Pirates often struggling to even get the ball over half court cleanly, the Wolves quickly closed the gap to 10 before the halfway point in the third.
“We were making too many passes at one point,” Mangram said. “We would break their press, and we’re thinking, ‘Yeah, a layup,’ and then it’s just — I know I said, ‘What are you doing?’ like 10 times. Maybe 20 times tonight.
“So we weren’t able to break their press. We worked on that so much, going middle, but we’ll have to continue to work on that going forward.”
Yet, the lead was back to 19 just a few minutes later, the Pirates showing their poise and answering the run with their own push led by bigs Shané Jackson and Shamya Flanders, who combined for nine points in the period.
Jackson finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Flanders recorded her own double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Still, Buford would not go away quietly. The Wolves knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute of the third to draw back to within 16 points before proceeding to splash four more shots from long distance in the fourth.
Buford got 23 points from Tatum Ozment, and Taylor Romano added 20 points while knocking down six of the team’s seven 3-pointers on the night.
The Wolves cut the deficit to single digits for the first time since the opening period on a basket just past the four-minute mark in the fourth, and they closed to within eight points with more than two minutes to go, but each time, the Pirates responded to make sure the game would get no closer.
Brunswick went 8-for-11 at the free throw line down the stretch in the fourth to hold on to a monumental victory for the program.
With the victory, the Pirates are set to return to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2015. As a result of the GHSA’s universal coin flip, Brunswick will host a quarterfinal game for the first time in program history.
“It’s awesome; knocking some more firsts down the list,” Mangram said.
Regardless of outcome, Brunswick’s quarterfinal game against Rockdale County at 6 p.m. Tuesday will be the final contest at Brunswick Square Garden this season. The Class 6A semifinals are scheduled to be played at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, and the state championship game will be held at the Macon Coliseum.
The Pirates are urging fans to come out and support the team in their home finale.
“I am just asking for everybody in Brunswick to come out and support,” Mangram said. “Our team is 27-1. Being 27-1 is not easy. To have 27 wins in one season, that is awesome. We would just like to have a bigger fanbase. We would like for our fans to come out and watch some basketball.
“There’s going to be two teams who are really good, so even if you’re not necessarily cheering for us, but you just want to see a good basketball game, I feel like you still should come in. We were thinking there would be more people here today, but our true ride or die fans were here. We’re just excited. We give everything to God.”