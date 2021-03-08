It was a grueling day at Jekyll Island Golf Club for the teams competing in the annual Johnny Paulk Invitational as the rain, cold, and wind kept the golfers on their toes.
Lambert won the event with an overall score of 295. Glynn Academy took home second place with a 306 total, and Frederica Academy finish fifth with a 314.
Richmond Academy and Wayne County took home third place as they both posted a 307.
Brunswick didn’t have the best showing, but two of its golfers hung in tough with the field and showed promise.
Leading the Terrors was Grady Sanders with a 74.
“Grady’s got a good all-around game. He’s good with driving, good with his irons, and he’s really good with his short game,” said Glynn’s coach Mike Zito. “He’s only a sophomore, and he’s got a lot of room to grow, so that’s the biggest thing when you got a good all-around game, then it makes the game easier.”
Glynn also had Trey Pralinski shoot a 75, Maddox Stroud carded 76, and Shep Davenport totaled a 77. That rounded out the scores added to the final tally resulting in their second-place finish. Williamson Mosher shot an 81, Chris Rodini shot 84 and Ellis long finished with an 87. Joe Carter shot 74 but was on Glynn’s B list for the tournament so that they couldn’t add his scores to the overall total.
“That’s the type of golfers we got,” Zito said. “I could probably put any five, six guys in there, and they’re all that kind of close. We’re just trying to figure things out right now — we’re looking to see who’s going to be the most consistent. As we get to the end of the year, we’ll have our top six for state.
“They played well, it was tough conditions, and we’re very happy with the score. We could have saved some shots — of course, everybody could have said that, too. It is what it is. The bottom line is we got a bunch of really good players this year with good work ethic, and they’re very coachable and teachable. I’m really happy with what we got so far. We’re just going to keep grinding it out and keep getting better.”
With those harsh conditions, Zito said he preached that consistency and keeping the ball in play were two things he wanted his guys to accomplish.
“When you’re in conditions like that, and I tell them that par is good. You’re looking to keep the ball in play, and par is good — even on some holes, bogey was good,” Zito said. “That’s the biggest thing is not to make any big mistakes. You can always come back from a bogey, but when you’re making doubles and triples, you have to make a bunch of birdies to cover that up. We’re looking for consistency.”
For the Knights, freshman Aarnav Nath led the team with a 75. Rounding out the rest of Frederica’s scores was Roy Boyd with a 78, Thomas Henderson 80, Travis Cavalier 81 and Cason Cavalier 82.
While coach Tom Willis said it was a tough day for scoring, he felt like his guys struggled.
“Aarnav was one bright spot, keeping it together for most of the day with a couple of birdies, including a nice 15 footer on 11 and a good save on the 18th for bogey,” Willis said. “He has been really consistent for us so far. The next thing for him is to shoot a really low round. I think it’s coming soon.”
Willis said for Boyd, he hit the ball well but struggled on the putting greens and getting the ball in the hold. He said he had a good birdie on 16 and a good bogey save on 18 to salvage his 78.
On the front, Henderson sank a 20-foot eagle putt on the seventh to get to 1 over but struggle on the back nine holes.
As for the Cavalier brothers, Willis said Travis had it at 4 over through 12 holes but struggled down the stretch. His older brother Cason was just 1 over after sticking an approach to 4 feet on the eighth that he made for birdie. Willis said Cason had been struggling lately, so seeing him play well early was good.
“Overall, though, we didn’t make much of the opportunities we had,” Willis said. “It’s still early in the season, though, and we have plenty of time to get it figured out.”
As for the Pirates, two of their golfers showed good momentum. Jon Ferguson led with an 84, and freshman Jeremiah Austin shot a 90.
Coach Drew Culpepper said he was proud of those two for handling themselves through the harsh conditions and tough scores.
“I was proud of the way they handled themselves,” Culpepper said. “They have to do a better job of putting the last shot behind them, not worrying too much about what the next guy is doing around them and focus on their next shot — just play their game. Then we’re going to be fine.
Ferguson started off slow while the freshman started the round hot.
“Jon started off slow, but he gained momentum, so I was very proud of the momentum he gained on the back nine,” Culpepper said. “Jeremiah started off hot, and then he hit a couple of bad shots and a couple more following after that. I was very proud of the way it started. He was putting together pars.
“I think he had like five in a row, so he was stringing it together. Then he had one bad hole, which seemed to lead on to the next couple of bad shots. I was very proud of him, and he did good. He came out strong, so I was very proud of Jeremiah.”
Austin has an invitation to the Mack Champ Invitational tournament later this month, and Culpepper said he’s seen Austin’s game grow, but it’s just the mental part right now giving him struggles.
“His game looks good, his swing looks good — it’s just mental,” Culpepper said. “Just need him to not worry about what he did previously and be able to move on to the next shot and just focus on keeping the energy up, and he’s going to be fine. He’s hitting his irons well, and he’s hitting his driver well — hitting just about every fairway. It’s just a lot of short game with him. He’s going to settle down — I’m looking forward to seeing him towards the end of the season and his progress.”
After a tough day out at Jekyll Island, Glynn’s boys have the week off, but the other two teams will have events this week. Brunswick will travel to Brantley on Tuesday for a match, and Frederica has a home match on Thursday against Camden County.