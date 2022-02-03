Eight Camden High football players were honored during a national signing day ceremony Wednesday, but head coach Jeff Herron believes there should have been more.
And there were Camden players given scholarships to community colleges that qualified academically to go to Division 1 colleges, Herron said.
And Camden High isn’t alone. Herron said the college transfer portal and the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic have had an impact on high schools across the nation.
“This was the hardest year I’ve ever had as a coach trying to get kids recruited,” he said. “The transfer portal makes it difficult. The extra year of eligibility means fewer scholarships.”
Still, Herron was happy for the eight players who will be playing football at the next level this fall.
One player, running back Jamie Felix, has become Herron’s first football player to also get a baseball scholarship. Felix will be playing both sports for Georgia Tech. Felix signed his letter of intent during the early signing period.
Other players recognized were running back J’Caidyn “KK” Albertie, who will play at Savannah State University; defensive back Zachary Andreu, who will play at Fullerton Community College; defensive lineman Ima’n Davis who will play at Albany State University; offensive lineman Noah DeMeritt who will play at University of Virginia; linebacker Jadin Jones will play at South Carolina State University; and offensive lineman Kiison Kennedy and defensive lineman Quinton Pinkney will both play at McDougal Technical Institute.
Herron said he believes more of his seniors will get scholarship offers in coming weeks.
Two girls soccer players also signed national letters of intent. Taylor Underwood will play at South Georgia College and Sadie Blackmore-Martin will play at Shorter College.
Camden High Athletic Director Welton Coffey said he always has mixed emotions on national signing day because he knows how hard the athletes had to work academically, in the weigh room, on the practice field and during games to earn a scholarship.
“This is always a joyous day,” he said. “You get to see the athletes and their families celebrate. It also sends a message to the younger kids athletically and academically.”