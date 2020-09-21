I will be the first to admit when I need to eat crow, and today is one of those days. Bryson DeChambeau won his first major championship and became only the second golfer ever to win a U.S. Open at Winged Foot shooting under par.
DeChambeau won with a 6-under score and beat out second-place Matthew Wolff by six strokes. What the bulky and often outspoken golfer did at Winged Foot rightfully earned some people’s respect — including mine.
While he will never be one of my favorite golfers on the PGA Tour, he held his head high, didn’t let anything bother him and put together four consistent rounds. He even came up with a big 67 on the final day to secure his win.
DeChambeau earned that win and can rightfully say what he’s doing is working.
He has worked his tail off on his putting and iron play to match his impressive driving ability.
What’s funny is he didn’t even hit it the furthest this week. I thought he would try to man-handle Winged Foot, and instead, he played smart, and I got to give it to him — he impressed me some.
DeChambeau may do things a lot differently and might be the Tour’s evil scientist, but he now gets bragging rights for the next year.
Now that I’ve eaten my crow, I also want to congratulate two of the Golden Isles’ golfers, Harris English and Zach Johnson.
English finished solo fourth with a +3 score — his highest finish in a major championship. Even though he lost his ball on the first hole and shot double-bogeyed, that didn’t deter him.
He fought through that adversity and found a way to hold on to a top-five finish. I would have probably had a meltdown on the course if I lost my ball, but he didn’t let it phase him.
After watching the broadcast back, it looked like it hit the tree and never fell. I wonder if that ball is still in the tree?
You could see how mad he was that it happened, but after that hole, he let it go and then birdied No. 2.
English has finished outside the top-25 once — a T40 at the BMW Championship in the last five tournaments.
He has two top-five finishes, a solo second at The Northern Trust and this solo fourth. English also had a T12 at the TOUR Championship and a T23 at the Wyndham Championship.
There aren’t many other golfers who can say their last five tournaments finished that well — outside of Dustin Johnson.
English is past due for a win. After his performance on one of the most challenging courses out there, it should happen sooner than later.
I hope it involves a green jacket — joining fellow Golden Isles’ winner Johnson in that elite club. As a Georgia native, winning at Augusta National has to be at the top of things to accomplish.
English has transformed his game from last year, and it only seems to be on the rise.
Johnson finished the U.S. Open T8 with Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Web Simpson at +6.
While it wasn’t the best performance, it’s a top-10 finish for Johnson.
Two of the local pros can say they finished inside the top-10 at Winged Foot. They should be proud of themselves.
The other Golden Isles’ golfers to make the cut were Brian Harman and Michael Thompson.
Harman finished T38 and Thompson finished solo 48th.
The 2020 U.S. Open saw a guy win his first-ever major championship, and during a year with so much craziness going on, it was only fitting.
Up next on the PGA Tour is a trip to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Local pros planning on making the trip are Jonathan Byrd, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell and Hudson Swafford.
It’ll be a bit of a lag week after such an amped-up U.S. Open, but it’ll still give us some excellent golf to watch.