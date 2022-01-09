There will be zero conflict in the rooting interests of the head football coaches in Glynn County when the national championship game between Georgia and Alabama kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis.
Brunswick High’s Sean Pender and Rocky Hidalgo of Glynn Academy have each seen invaluable members of the Bulldogs pass through their halls, thus making their allegiances clear.
Pender has a relationship with University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett that dates back to Pierce County High School. During their time together at Pierce, the two helped the Bears advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals for the first two times in program history.
As a senior under Pender, the Mailman passed for more than 3,700 yards and added over 500 yards rushing with 40 total touchdowns to his name. But when it came down for Bennett to decide a path for his college career, the Power 5 options were limited.
“There was a lot of push for him to go to certain schools because he had a lot of Ivy League offers,” Pender said. “He had a lot of good FCS offers, he had Middle Tennessee, but his heart has always been set on Georgia.
“The only thing that I really played a part in was just trying to be there and mentor him, and guide him in whatever decision he wanted to make.”
Bennett couldn’t separate himself from his first love, choosing Georgia as a preferred walk-on and running the scout-team offense as he redshirt. But a couple of years later, Bennett had to make another difficult decision — transferring away from UGA to Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., with an eye toward jumping to a D1 program a year later.
Louisiana was lined up as a landing spot for Bennett until a confluence of factors created an opening at Georgia and the opportunity to compete for the starting job. Again, Bennett bet on himself, and this time, he hit the jackpot.
In 13 games this season, Bennett has passed for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns — his best performance coming in the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 2 Michigan as he threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns.
Coincidently, another former walk-on the played under a Golden Isles coach before going on to play a big role for the Bulldogs.
Jack Podlesny toyed with the idea of playing football early in his prep career at Glynn Academy, but he stuck with soccer exclusively until he gave the sport another shot as a junior. A year later, he moved into the starting role and earned all-region honors for making 9-of-10 field goals attempts and 49-of-51 point-after tries for a Terrors team that advance to the Class 6A semifinals.
“He worked really, really hard between his junior year and his senior year to develop himself as a kicker,” Hidalgo said. “He’d always had a big leg, you could tell he had a good leg, but I think the thing he did is he worked hard to develop himself fundamentally. I think he did the same thing when he went to Georgia.
“He went over there and he realized he was going to have to really put a lot of effort in if he wanted to win that job. Obviously the reason he won that job is because of how hard he worked. He worked his way into being a really good college kicker.”
Like Bennett, Podlesny received scant interest from larger programs, so he bet on himself in looking to carve out a role for his dream school.
After sitting behind Georgia’s all-time career points leader Rodrigo Blankenship for two years, Podlesny was given the shot to win the starting kicker job in 2020. He won the spot, and has gone on to run with the opportunity.
In his first year as a starter, Podlesny was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker, capping off the campaign with a game-winning 54-yard field goal against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.
“His ascension was really quick,” Hidalgo said. “He always had a big leg, but man, it just kind of came together for him in a hurry. I think he took a lot of people by storm in terms of recruiting. He wasn’t on a lot of lists early that season; some people were late to the game.
“I think Coach (Glenn) Schumann at Georgia saw him in the spring and really like the way he kicked. It was one of those things where he liked him and stayed on him.”
This season, Podlesny is 20-of-25 on field goal attempts and 68-of-69 on point-after tries, producing 128 points for Georgia. With four points in the national championship game, Podlesny would break the record for the most scored points by an SEC kicker in a single season.
Watching his former player shoot for a record and a national title against his favorite team’s archrival gives Hidalgo all the justification he needs to root for a Georgia win.
“Being a diehard LSU fan, the last thing on the planet that I want is for Alabama to win another national championship,” Hidalgo said. “I’m rooting for Jack too, for sure, so yeah, I’m rooting for Georgia. Even though I’ve got a degree from the University of Alabama — I probably shouldn’t say that I’m an alumni, but I won’t be rooting for them Monday night.”
The decision is just as easy for Pender, who also overlapped a year with Bulldogs standout tackle Warren McClendon at Brunswick.
“Oh, I’m rooting 100% for Stetson Bennett and Warren McClendon,” Pender said. “I’ve got two players on that field that I had the fortune to coach in high school. They are both playing, and just about every time you see Stetson Bennett in the frame, you see Warren McClendon in the frame too.
“I definitely enjoy watching those two guys go up, and both of those guys love UGA, and to be able to try and have the opportunity to bring them a national championship, I’m hoping it comes true for them.”