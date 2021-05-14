D’Marion Hayes proved his worth both on the gridiron and the hardwood his senior year at Glynn Academy, but when it came time to make a decision on which sport he’d pursue at the next level, it wasn’t a difficult decision.
Hayes capped off his prep career Friday by signing a letter of intent to play basketball at Georgia Knights Prep Academy in Snellville.
“Basketball was my first love,” Hayes said. “There’s just something about that orange ball and that hoop. All my stress goes away on the court.”
A true program player, Hayes began his prep hoops career at Glynn and methodically made his way up the pecking order, going from playing on the freshman and JV team as a ninth-grader to providing the team a spark off the bench in the state playoffs as a sophomore.
Hayes was set to assume a larger role on the team as a dynamic scoring junior until misfortune struck — he broke his wrist on his shooting hand on a fall after getting fouled during a preseason scrimmage.
Though he’d suffered some minor injuries on the football field early in his athletic career, which originally kept him from pursuing the sport his first few seasons at Glynn Academy, it was Hayes’ first serious injury on the basketball court.
“I’m bound to get hurt in football; there’s 11 people on the field, you’re gonna get hit,” Hayes said. “But basketball, it kind of broke my heart when my wrist broke. I’ve played basketball all my life, and I never had a serious injury. I didn’t know what to do.”
Hayes admitted there were some days during the rehab process where he felt like giving up. Then he’d find his way into the gym for shoot around, brace and all, where he was quickly reminded how much he loves the sport.
Still working to recapture full motion and confidence in his wrist upon his return, Hayes evolved as a player, developing into more of a pass-first point guard with the Terrors.
“I’ve always been a passer, that’s always been part of my game, but when it hit me that I couldn’t score on will — I’m not trying to brag, but I used to score; just drive to my right, go get an easy layup — but when I couldn’t do that anymore, it took a toll on me,” Hayes said. “I had to start relying on my left hand more. My paw paw, he always old me about my left hand, and how I’ve got to get better on it.”
Hayes went on to play both football and basketball as a senior, contributing to both programs as a starter.
A testament to the bonds Hayes made playing both sports, Brunswick High’s Caden Hutchinson and Xavier Bean were in attendance to watch his signing. Hayes played football with Hutchinson before the latter transferred to Brunswick for baseball season, and Hayes competed against fellow two-sport athlete Bean in both domains.
“I’ve got a lot of friends over there, a lot of cousins,” Hayes said. “So when we play against each other, in any sport, it’s a love-hate relationship.
“On the court or on the field, we don’t like each other. But off the field, Xay Bean, that’s my cousin. He knows how we get down off the field.”