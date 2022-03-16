A year ago, Pope senior Zach Marinko cleared 6-feet, 6-inches on his first attempt to capture the Class 6A high jump state championship.
That mark has already been bested twice at a Glynn Academy meet this season.
Tuesday, it was Terrors’ senior Tyson Rooks who sent a message to the rest of the state, winning the event with a jump of 6-6 before taking it up a notch and clearing 6-7 in preparation of the road ahead.
“He’s just now getting into track shape because he’s only been out for about a week-and-a-half after basketball season,” said Glynn track coach Josh Veal. “He’s finally starting to perfect his mark and his takeoff in the high jump. I expect him to do better than 6-6 here shortly.”
As Rooks looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish at state last season, he is likely to once again compete with Brunswick High’s Riyon Rankin, a crosstown rival whose 7-foot jump at the last GA home meet is the top in the nation this year.
“Having Riyon over there at Brunswick High, him and Tyson competing with each other, that only gets us better for state,” Veal said. “I fully expect a state champion to come from this area in the high jump this year.”
The high jump was one of nine events won by the Glynn Academy boys, which took first place as a team at the meet with a score of 139, more than doubling up second-place Wayne County’s 58 points. McIntosh County Academy finished third overall with 35 points.
In addition to the 4x200 (1:35.00), 4x400 (3:39.00), and 4x800-meter (9:05.00) relays, the Terrors got first-place finishes from Cole Albright in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:01.00 and Patrick Sapp in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:55.00.
Jackson Wakeland’s toss of 130-07.00 won him the discus event, while Anthony Kirksey earned victories in both the long jump (21-01.00) and the triple jump (42-07.00).
The Glynn Academy boys also earned points from second-place finishes by Parker Sams (800-meter dash; 2:11.00), Zech Ellis (shot put; 45-00.50), and two each from Elijah Melford (long jump; 19-11.00 and triple jump; 42-02.00) and Ashton Reinholz (1,600-meter run; 5.02.00 and 3,200-meter run; 11:18.00). The Terrors also placed second in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:35.00.
The Terrors were without a couple of its top sprinters, Glynn runners accounted for eight of the top 10 times in the 1,600-meter run, and six of the top 10 in the 3,200-meter run.
“We’re starting to kind of peak a little bit, guys are getting really excited about setting a lot of (personal records),” Veal said. “We’ve got a couple who are still out with injuries, like Atticus (Halley). Atticus will be back this Saturday, so his first meet in two weeks, and then Eriq Cash should be back Saturday as well. I’m excited to see what we do with a full squad.”
Glynn Academy’s girls also edged out a victory in the third home meet of the season, beating out Wayne County by a score of 67-50 and Charlton County filling in third place with 45 points.
Like the boys, the Terrors’ girls earned most of their points in the distance events where Lexi Alberson (800-meter run; 2:34.00) and Abigail Winford (3,200-meter run; 14:51.00) each won their respective competitions. Glynn also won the 4x400-meter relay in a time of 4:47.00.
Trinity Cooper took second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 14:54.00, and Janiyah Spaulding finished as the runner up in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.14.
The Glynn Academy track and field team will return to action Saturday when it travels to the Valdosta Relays.