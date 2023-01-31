Opening the new season against Appling County, the Brunswick High boys had to hold on late for a 2-1 win.

Losing several senior leaders that helped push the program to new heights, the goals of this year’s team were to elevate. For head coach Enrique Power, he knows he will have an inexperienced group to start the season off.

More from this section

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…