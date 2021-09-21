For the second day in a row, Glynn Academy scored a bundle of runs to jump out to an early advantage over Brunswick High in the City Softball Series.
After scoring six runs in the top of the first Monday, the Terrors struck for five runs in the opening frame Tuesday at Wainwright Field, and this time the weather held up long enough for them to secure a 10-1 victory over the Pirates and even the series.
In what was originally scheduled as Game 2, a downpour halted the contest in the top of the second with Glynn leading 6-0. Not enough innings were played for the game to count, and it was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
But the Terrors (9-7, 4-3 Region 2-6A) nearly repeated the offensive feat in a five-run first inning that saw all nine batters step to the plate against the Pirates (5-8, 2-6).
Trailing 1-0, Glynn Academy got a lead off single from Anna Lee Mancil to start the rally, and an error allowed Mikell Thomas to reach safely in the ensuing at-bat. Mancil and Thomas executed a double steal in an at-bat that ended in a fly out before Kamila Vicent drove both home on a double to right field.
Madysen Wilborn singled home the courtesy runner for the pitcher to push the lead to 3-1, and after a strikeout, Cassie Naldrett scored another run on a triple. Mallory Merrill’s RBI single capped off the inning, sending the Terrors into the second up 5-1.
Glynn Academy added a run in the second inning, and two more in each the third and fourth innings, finishing the game with nine hits. Mancil was 2-of-2 with a walk and two runs scored, Naldrett finished 2-of-3 with an RBI and a couple of runs scored, and both Vicent and Bella Theus tallied two RBIs.
“We see each other all the time, so we know (Brunswick starter Erica Bentley) is a big outside pitcher, so we tried to take the outside pitch away from her,” said Terrors head coach Dawn Ketcham. “When we made that adjustment, we started hitting the ball ourselves. It helped us on offense as well as hopefully shaking the pitching a little bit.”
Unlike the contest rained out Monday, the Pirates found a bit of their own offensive traction Tuesday. Jayla Hollingsworth doubled to lead off the game, and Jenny Braddy followed with an RBI single to give Brunswick a quick 1-0 lead.
A Glynn error gave Brunswick runners on second and third with no outs, but Terrors starter Vicent settled in and struck out the side to escape without further damage. By the next time the Pirates went up to bat, they trailed by four runs, and they were unable to generate further offense.
“I think when you have a young team like this, that’s one thing you have to teach them,” said Brunswick head coach Kaylah Hall. “They’re not used to this type of opponent, and just training them to get in that mentality of, ‘Ok, they jumped on you, now you jump back..’
“I think that’s something we’re working on. We’re getting better at it, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”
Vicent wouldn’t allow another hit the rest of the game, going the full five innings for Glynn Academy and striking out 11 without a walk. Just more of the usual from the Terrors’ ace.
“Our pitching, she’s been right on all season,” Ketcham said. “No complaints there at all.”
Brunswick won the first meeting in the City Softball Series, defeating Glynn Academy 2-1 on Sept. 8 behind a gritty pitching effort that saw Bentley scatter seven hits over seven innings. The Pirates will need another gutsy performance from their ace in the rubber game.
“We have a pitcher that battles; she’s a senior, she’s our horse that we ride, and we’re going to ride her to the end,” Hall said. “I think when it comes to that, just working a little harder on some more inside-outside — a little further in, a little further out — and then behind her, making sure that our young players are ready to not make those little errors that turn into big plays.”
For the Terrors, the key is getting to Bentley early and often once once more.
“We’re hoping to continue with the offense,” Ketcham said. “As long as we can keep our bats rolling, I know our defense can keep us in the game.”