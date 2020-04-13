Micah Morris didn’t need another eight months to determine where he wanted to play college football.
The Camden County rising senior committed to Georgia last week, spurning more than 20 offers from some of the top programs in the country to remain in-state.
“It was always a plan of mine so I could just focus on my last season of high school ball,” Morris said of committing early. “And if I knew where I wanted to go, I don’t see the point in waiting.”
A four-star prospect and the 11th-ranked offensive line prospect in the Class of 2021 according to the 247 Sports Composite Rating, Morris has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail since the end of his freshman season.
Standing 6-foot-4, 320 pounds with the potential to play multiple sports along the offensive line, it’s easy to see Morris as a multi-year starter and a cornerstone of a strong front. He did as much last season at Camden, blocking for an offense that over 330 yards and 30 points per game from his position at left tackle.
Attending UGA has been the top choice for Morris for sometime now — he originally planned to commit to the Bulldogs in December, but the departure of offensive line coach extraordinaire Sam Pittman to become the head coach at Arkansas briefly threw a wrench in those plans.
However, Georgia’s decision to bring in former Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke to replace Pittman quickly brought Morris back into the fold.
“With Coach Pittman leaving, I had to just rethink everything and make sure that was the place I really wanted to go,” Morris said. “With Coach Luke, it was pretty much a smooth transition.”
Morris believes Georgia hired the best possible coach to replace Pittman, and Luke certainly has the resume to back up that belief. As the Ole Miss co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Luke mentored back-to-back winners of the Kent Hull Trophy, presented to the most outstanding lineman in Mississippi, in Fahn Cooper and Laremy Tunsil.
Morris first received the opportunity to meet Luke at a summer camp he attended at Ole Miss when he and the former head coach sat down and spoke for about an hour and a half, and he left that interaction enamored with Luke’s enthusiasm for the game.
“Every time I’ve seen him coach, he’s always been energetic,” Morris said. “I feel like if he’s energetic, that’s going to push everybody to be energetic around him.”
Luke’s passion was apparent in his work with Georgia in its practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl just weeks after being hired.
Morris’ comfort with Luke, and his familiarity with Athens — he had the opportunity to make the trip several times before COVID-19 shutdown all visits — made Georgia the easy choice.
And now with his future decided upon, Morris can shift his attention back to the present and accomplishing the final goal he has left at Camden.
“Win a state championship, bring it back for the city,” Morris said. “It’s been a while since we’ve had one, I feel like if we all play as a team, play for each other, and play for something bigger than us, we can definitely do it.”