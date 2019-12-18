Three Glynn Academy football players inked their names to scholarship paperwork on Wednesday morning in the football facilities.
Jordan Swain and Chase Gabriel are members of the 2020 class, and both inked their names with two Division 1 schools. Marvin Dallas spent the previous two seasons at Georgia Military College and came back home to sign with Louisville.
Swain and Dallas held signing ceremonies Wednesday morning while Gabriel said he will do his ceremony in February.
Swain makes it official signing with Bears on full ride
Glynn Academy senior defensive end Jordan Swain made it official on Wednesday as he signed his letter of intent to attend Mercer University.
After initially committing to Valdosta State, Swain got an offer he couldn’t refuse from Mercer University, so he had to make a decision.
Swain said it wasn’t a hard choice as he’s dreamed of being a Mercer Bear all his life.
“No offense to Valdosta at all as it’s a great school and football program, but the choice wasn’t too hard. Growing up so close to Macon, Mercer was always an option,” Swain said. “It has great academics, it was D1, close to home, it was the perfect option. However, it’s also super expensive. So I knew unless I got a full ride, which is hard to come by, I wouldn’t go. God worked it out to where I can go for free, and I’m so glad.”
Mercer University announced last Tuesday that Drew Cronic would be the Bears, new head coach. Cronic previously coached at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where the two initially connected.
When Cronic got the job in Macon, he reached out to Swain again.
“Coach Cronic is just one of those guys you love to be around. You could tell by the way he carried himself that he’s a person of high character,” Swain said. “Someone who gets his guys to invest in what he’s selling and that’s important. Also, everywhere he’s gone, he’s won. So I’m glad I get an opportunity to be apart of the change that I know is coming to Mercer.”
Swain was one of Glynn Academy’s senior leaders this football season, and he embodied a lesson from coach Rocky Hidalgo.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from coach Rock is simply not to quit,” Swain said. “When the going gets rough, how bad do you want that first down, how bad do you want that sack or that touchdown. He also taught me about grit. That small four-letter word has so much meaning to me, and I’m thankful for all that coach has done.”
Not everyone gets a full-ride scholarship, and Swain understood that, so when the opportunity came, he chose to achieve his dream.
“I’m on Cloud 9. God worked it out to where Coach Cronic was able to come in and see me as a potential cornerstone in turning around the Mercer program,” Swain said. “Now I’m able to go to the school I’ve wanted to be at since I was a kid. For free! I’m just so ecstatic and thankful that God gave me this opportunity, and I’m going to run with it.”
From Red Terrors to Panthers, Gabriel inks with FIU
Glynn Academy kicker Chase Gabriel announced on Wednesday morning that he would be a member of Florida International University’s 2020 recruiting class.
He visited FIU last weekend and said the visit went great. Originally Gabriel was supposed to announce in February but said he chose to sign Wednesday because he didn’t want to miss the opportunity that was in front of him.
“I pulled the trigger today because the coaches made me feel welcomed at every visit,” Gabriel said. “I really liked the school and was able to create a great relationship with the coaches and players.”
From kicking the game-winning field goal in the City Championship to hitting two 54 yarders in one game, Gabriel proved just how big of a weapon he was for Glynn Academy in 2019.
Gabriel made his decision public through his Twitter.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for providing me the opportunity to play football,” Gabriel said. “I would also want to thank my parents and family for everything they have done through this process. I want to thank coach Rock, coach Hall, and all the Glynn Academy Football coaches for coaching me for these past four years.
“I also want to thank Adam Tanaliski and coach Hall for giving me the knowledge and for putting their time and trust in me. Thank you, coach Vollono and coach Butch Davis for providing me with this wonderful opportunity. With that being said, I have been offered a full scholarship to play football at FIU, and after talking with my parents, I have decided to commit and sign with FIU.”
In his senior year, Gabriel made 12-of-14 kicks, including six over 45 yards. He also had 28 punts on the season, averaging 41.6 per boot. Gabriel held an 89 percent touchback average in 2019. He recorded 39 touchbacks on his 44 kicks.
Gabriel said that special teams coach Kip Hall helped improve his game physically and mentally.
“He worked with me every day to help become the kicker I am today,” Gabriel said. “I could not thank him enough for what he has done.
“To play football at the next level has always been a dream of mine. I’m really glad I’m able to pursue it.”
Former Terror stand out, Marvin Dallas signs with Louisville
Former Glynn Academy stand-out Marvin Dallas signed his paperwork on Wednesday to finish out his college career at the University of Louisville.
Dallas ranks on 247Sports as the No. 3 OLB and No. 2 junior college player in Georgia.
He chose Louisville over Central Michigan and USF because it felt like home.
“The family bond around there made it feel like home,” Dallas said. “Then, the fan base is just amazing. That’s why I love Louisville.”
He chose to come back to announce at Glynn Academy, bringing it back where it all started. Dallas said it meant the world to him, and it was a blessing to be able to sign there because, without coach Rocky Hidalgo and the staff, he wouldn’t be where he’s at now.
Dallas played in nine games his first year at GMC and 11 this past football season.
During his two years as a Bulldog, he recorded 32 solo tackles, 11 assists, 43 total, five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery for a touchdown, three pass breakups, and two blocks.
Dallas said that the process this time around was a great experience for him and that his time in Milledgeville helped him mature.
“Going JUCO made me realize that it’s not easy and that you have to keep pushing through whatever,” Dallas said. “Then the brotherhood at GMC is the best. I will never forget the coaches and players.”