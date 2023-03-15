SPORTS-FBN-EAGLES-SLAY-PH

Darius Slay walks off the field after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII. The Birds are releasing the Pro Bowl cornerback after failing to find a trade partner.

 Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Brunswick High alumnus Darius Slay is on the move.

The Eagles are planning to release the cornerback when the new league year opens Wednesday, NFL sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

