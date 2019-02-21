Two College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball players have been selected for the 2018-19 All-Sun Conference Men’s Basketball Teams.
Coastal Georgia junior forward Jaylen Smallwood was named to the all-conference first team, and junior Devonta Leslie was picked for the second team.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” said Coastal Georgia coach Jesse Watkins. “These honors are well-deserved for the amount of work they put in.”
The Sun Conference announced its men’s and women’s all-conference teams Wednesday and all players named to the teams were honored at the conference banquets on Thursday night prior to the conference tournament semifinals and finals over the next two days.
Warner University is hosting the men’s banquet and will host the final two days of the conference tournament.
Coastal Georgia is set to face Warner at 6 p.m. today in one of the two semifinals.
Smallwood, now in his third season with the Mariners, finished the regular season as the second-leading scorer in the Sun Conference.
He is averaging 20.4 points a game after scoring a team-best 23 points Tuesday in the Mariners’ overtime win over Keiser University in the conference quarterfinals.
Smallwood has eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his three seasons with the Mariners. He scored a career-high 33 points earlier this season in a game against Webber International on Jan. 31 and has scored 30-plus points four times this season.
“He came to us as a freshman and has added to his game every year,” Watkins said. “I am really proud of his work ethic. He has been our guy all year.”
Leslie has also been an impact player for the Mariners in his first season at Coastal Georgia. He is averaging 11.5 points a game and leads the team with 21 blocks.
Leslie has scored in double figures in 16 of the 24 games he has played. He came off the bench in the quarterfinal game at Keiser and scored 20 points in 32 minutes. He also had the assist on the game-winning basket by Smallwood in the final seconds of overtime.
“He has exploded on the scene. He wasn’t recruited by us, but he took a chance and decided to come,” Watkins said. “His athleticism and determination gave him this opportunity to make second-team.”
Watkins said he hopes to see the Mariners players pick up more such honors in future seasons.
“Our season is not over, but I can’t wait to see the future,” Watkins added. “We have more talented guys, and I would like to see us get two to three guys on first- or second-team in the future.”