Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s baseball teams went head to head Wednesday night as both starting pitchers dueled it out in Game 2. However, the Pirates would score one run in the bottom of the first inning to get the 1-0 win and even the series.
Glynn’s Blake Wood and Brunswick’s Isaiah Wellman showed grit Wednesday night as neither gave the other team much to work with on the mound.
Wellman got the win for the Pirates, and coach Greg Roberts said that’s what they expect when he takes the mound.
“Isaiah, he’s given that effort to us almost every time he’s been out, and we expect to win when Isaiah goes out there — he expects to win. We made a few mistakes early in the game, giving him some base runners. He didn’t let it affect him, settled in and went right back at hitters. I can’t be more proud of that kid. He did a great job in a situation where we needed him — we had to have a win, and he kept us in it.”
The senior pitched a shutout as he gave up no runs on three hits, struck out five batters, and walked two.
Roberts said those kinds of outings are what you expect and want from someone like Wellman.
“That’s what you want from a senior that has as much experience as he has — good teams have to have those guys,” Roberts said. “Right now, he’s our guy. When we know he’s up there, he can feel the energy from the dugout, and the confidence we play with is a little bit different. So he did a phenomenal job keeping them at bay and finished by ending the night for us.”
Glynn Academy also had a strong showing from their starting pitcher Blake Wood as he gave up one run on four hits through six innings. Wood also had five strikeouts on the game and one walk.
“Neither pitcher deserved to lose that game. They both pitched extremely well,” said Glynn coach Trent Mongero. “Unfortunately, he came up on the short end tonight, but the great thing about Blake is he’s a competitor. He’ll be right back on Friday helping us in the leadoff spot and centerfield — back on the bump next week, getting after it. So it was a great pitcher’s duel and a very fast game, so that should tell you how efficient both guys were.”
Mongero said that he fully expected Game 2 to be a good one. With it being a rivalry game, the fans showed up, and the teams were ready to compete against each other.
“I thought it was a great high school baseball game and a great rival game — totally what we expected,” Mongero said. “We expected to come over here and be in the middle of a dogfight, and we were. I thought their pitcher did an outstanding job. He was able to make a key pickoff move early before we had a chance to read his move — that was a very pivotal out at the time.
“Both teams had opportunities later, and very rarely does it come down to one run in the first inning that wins a ballgame, but tonight it did. Got to tip your hats to them. They fought hard, so now we look to Friday back at our place, and both teams are going to be ready — should be a lot of fun.”
Brunswick was able to put together a run in the first inning that held on the entire game. Riley Morgan reached after getting hit by a pitch, then DaVontae Gadson hit a single to center field to get two runners on base. Caden Hutchinson followed it up with his own single to load the bases with one out.
Dalton Tindall hit a sacrifice fly that allowed Morgan to score. Gadson attempted to steal third but was caught, ending the inning.
“We manufactured that one — get a guy on, move a guy over, we get a sacrifice fly guy drives him in. That’s good baseball. We had the chance to do the same thing there right there in the bottom of the sixth and didn’t get it done,” Roberts said. “We get two guys on, get a chance to bunt, and I liked where we’re, and we just didn’t get it done.”
Roberts gave credit to Wood and Glynn for their efforts too.
“So you got to commend those guys too,” Roberts said. “They gave up one in the first, and Blake never gave us any breath either. He did a great job keeping us from being able to move and score runs later in the game.”
For the third week in a row, Brunswick has fought back to even the series against region opponents to decide the series in the final game.
“We’re getting used to this at this point,” Roberts said. “So I hope we go and play well again. I don’t expect any different from them, and hopefully, we can show up. At this point, Chamberlin is going to get the mound and get the ball again, so we’ll see what happens.”
Roberts said there was only one thing he would like to see his guys clean up for the final game.
“We’ve got to find a way to put some runs across when we get guys on base,” Roberts said. “That’s the one thing tonight that hurt us is we had chances we just got to capitalize.”
With the series even at 1-1, Game 3 is sure to bring a crowd to Wainwright Field as the Pirates and Terrors will meet there tonight at 6 p.m., where the baseball city champion will get crowned.