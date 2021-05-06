The old adage goes: if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterback. That is not the case at Brunswick High.
A season after graduating the program’s career leader in touchdown passes, the Pirates plan to regularly deploy two signal callers in a dual system sure to cause headaches for opposing defensive coordinators.
“I’m going to have two different styles, and I have two different types of players to run the two different styles,” said Brunswick head coach. “So it’s not a quarterback controversy situation — it’s a planned system we are running.”
The Pirates unveiled their new offensive approach this week as spring practice gets underway.
KJ Lee earned all region honors as a senior last year, throwing for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns while setting the Pirates’ record with 32 career scoring passes. But Lee’s graduation guaranteed Brunswick will have a new quarterback under center when the regular season kicks off for the fourth time in five years.
Don’t expect that to slow the Pirates down though.
In fact, the Brunswick offense may be a blur more times than not this fall. Pender compared the system to Oregon in the heyday of Chip Kelly and Marcus Mariota.
Junior Jayden Drayton is the key to unlocking the offense as an uber-athletic chess piece that can seamlessly move from the slot to quarterback depending on the package.
Aside from Drayton’s on-field prowess, he’s also quickly established himself as a leader in the locker room since transferring from Glynn Academy.
“(Pender) told me coming in that they need a leader, and I had to be vocal, so that’s exactly what I’m trying to do,” Drayton said. “I’m trying to be a vocal leader out here on the field, and also production on the field during practice and things like that.
“It’s been going pretty good.”
Senior Jeffery Waye and junior Sutton Ellis are competing for the more traditional quarterback role for the Pirates with the upperclassman holding the edge early in spring. Both showcased a nice touch and control of the offense during Thursday’s practice.
Waye passed for 120 yards and two touchdowns in spot appearances a year ago. In sitting behind previous starters in Anthony Mountain and Lee, Waye has learned plenty about playing the position despite limited first-hand experience.
“I took a lot from them,” Waye said. “From Ant, I took a lot of leadership because he was a great, great leader. With KJ, just him knowing what to do, I felt that was really, really good, and it helped him out in a lot of situations.”
Elllis only has one pass to his high school resume, but it was a 31-yard completion in Brunswick’s victory over Alcovy in the first round of the state playoffs.
Each of the three quarterbacks will have an opportunity to showcase their stuff soon enough with the Pirates’ spring game scheduled for 4 p.m. May 20.
“The community is going to see Jayden Drayton in a certain style system, and then they’re going to see Jeffery Waye and Sutton Ellis,” Pender said.