Although the Frederica Academy golf program is seeking an unprecedented 13th consecutive state title this season, the Knights are also playing for something greater.
This spring, Frederica’s golf team is conducting a Drive For Life fundraiser a trio of non-profit organizations within the Golden Isles.
Roy Boyd III is the architect of the project. The son of a cancer survivor, and member of the golf team, Boyd chose The Cancer Center at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus, the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Division in Jacksonville, and the First Tee of the Golden Isles as beneficiaries of the fundraiser.
Each organization will receive one third of the final proceeds.
“This is his fifth year cancer free,” Boyd said of his father Roy Jr. “So I wanted to do a fundraiser to enable other people to be able to be as lucky as we were.”
In search of a course of action to benefit cancer research, Boyd came up with an idea to combine the fundraiser with his passion on the links.
He approached Frederica Academy administration with his plan, and with assistance from associate head of schools John Pope and development coordinator Brad Hutcherson, Drive For Life was born.
“I didn’t really know what to expect when I brought it to them,” Boyd said. “I thought in one way or another, I would be able to do it. I didn’t necessarily expect all of this, but I’m just incredibly glad and happy I was able to get this far with it.”
But Boyd’s act of humanitarianism didn’t shock anyone that knows the junior.
“Roy is the philanthropist,” said Frederica golf coach Tom Willis. “He has a good heart, and he’s always helping others. He’s a great student on top of that, he’s a great leader on the golf team, and so it doesn’t surprise me at all to see him doing something like that.”
The fundraiser offers various donor amounts: from $25-$1,000 in set donations, as well as a performance pledge that is decided by what the Knights do on the course up to a maximum of $1,500.
Of the top four Frederica scorers at each of the team’s nearly 20 matches or invitational tournaments, $1 will be added to the pledge per par, $5 per birdie, and $10 per eagle. If the Knights can score an albatross (two strokes on a par 5), $20 is added to the performance pledge, and a hole-in-one raises the amount $100.
“It kind of honestly gives us more of a goal when we’re out there playing,” Boyd said. “Obviously Frederica Academy, we’ve won state quite a few times, so that’s our main goal: to win state. But really for the team, the only two matches that really matter are region and state, but now it kind of gives the team something to look forward to every single match, something to play for every time.
“It just kind of gives us a purpose, in a way.”
A region title increases the performance pledge amount by $50, and if Frederica captures the state championship once again, it will be worth another $100 in donations.
As of Wednesday, FA had raised close to $9,000 in set donations with six more sponsors signed up for the performance donation package. Boyd estimates that if his team can hit their maximum earning threshold on the course this season, Frederica is already just shy of its goal of $20,000.
Still, there’s plenty of time remaining to pledge to the cause. Interested donors can send a check to Frederica Academy designated “Drive For Life,” or visit the website at https://www.fredericaacademy.org/athletics/team-pages and click the FA Drive For Life Project banner to submit a pledge online.