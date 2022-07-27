Princeton’s incoming freshmen Roy Boyd put together a golf marathon through the First Tee on Monday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Retreat Course on St. Simons Island.
With tee times starting at 7:45 a.m., 25 golfers and donors played 1,192 holes of golf in the 12-hour golf marathon that was put forth by Boyd and the team at First Tee of the Golden Isles.
“We raised almost $48,000 dollars,” Boyd said. “It was to raise money for First Tee to help them create a local middle school golf tournament league in the Glynn, Camden, and McIntosh counties. I came to them with the idea in January, and I told them that I wanted to do a fundraiser to help raise money for them.
“After we planned it for a few months, this is what we came up with this golf marathon idea. We had 25 people play and over 200-plus donors, which was really cool.”
For many, seeing that number of 1,192 holes of golf played by 25 people in a day seems impossible. Boyd clarified that donors were able to donate a one-time sum or a per hole for those who took part.
Boyd, a recent Frederica Academy graduate and varsity golfer, took part in his fundraiser, splitting 200 holes with his partner, and he felt the effects of 100 holes on his body the next day.
Being a volunteer with the First Tee after-school program for many years, this was Boyd’s first sole fundraiser that proceeds went to the First Tee. The first fundraiser was near and dear to his heart.
“Last year, I came up with the idea to do a fundraiser to honor my dad’s five-year anniversary of being cancer free,” Boyd said. “The goal was to raise money for the hospitals, Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville) and the Brunswick hospital (Southeast Georgia Health System) to raise money for them for their cancer research departments because they helped my dad. I gave a third to the First Tee as well. I split the proceeds a third to each business. Last year we raised a little over $20,000.
“The format was different though, it was through my school golf team and for the top four players. People could donate a one-time sum or donate based off the performance of our top four players. For every tournament that the ‘A’ team played, every par, $1; every birdie, $5; eagle, $10, and we had a hole-in-one $100. That one we ended up raising $20,000 so a little under $7,000 went to the First Tee.”
Wanting to do something a little different, Boyd was able to double the earnings by changing up the format he built on his own.
But he wasn’t entirely sure if the new format for the fundraiser would bring in more than the previous years $20,000-plus.
“I didn’t think the format of last year would work again,” Boyd said. “just because a lot of the donors I brought in knew my dad and were donating because of what he went through. Or they were affiliated with Frederica Academy, I used Frederica’s social media for promotions. So donations were alumni from Frederica or the golf team.
“I figured if I was doing it solely for the First Tee and Frederica wasn’t involved I couldn’t do the same format because I didn’t have access to the Frederica Academy golf team. I wasn’t entirely sure, but I knew that we would get more than $20,000. My goal was to get $40,000 and that’s what I was hoping for. The First Tee said $50,000 and I went with it because I thought it would be great.”
The biggest difference between the two formats was, donors were allowed to partake in this fundraiser as opposed to just observing and donating to the players. Boyd wanted to bring about as many people to be involved and play as many holes of golf as they could.
With such great success that came out of the first golf marathon, Boyd said the format and preparation was the easy part. The tricky part was getting a golf course to agree to a days worth of lost revenue.
“We are thinking about Sea Palms, Sea Island, and Brunswick Country Club, any courses like that in the area, we just have to get them to agree to play on their course for a whole day,” Boyd said. “That is the hardest thing because that is cutting out their revenue for a day. If we can get the course then that is the hardest part done.”
Boyd pointed out that the biggest improvements will come by way of increasing advertisement, as he already thought of ways to increase donations and participants in future golf marathons.
“I was thinking of using signs,” Boyd said. “You know how people who are running for governor will put a sign on the side of the road. I was thinking of doing something like that, we didn’t have a really hands-on advertisement. It was mainly social media or us going around and telling people.
“If we do it again we will 100 percent do an ad or multiple ads in the Brunswick News because everyone reads it. The radio I don’t think we used them this year but I know it will be massive. Just anything that can expose us to a broader audience because not everyone is going to be on social media that would want to play. Have actual physical signs, radio ads, the newspaper, and social media. Those will be awesome.”
A big success for the golf marathon was having golf sponsors. Boyd said companies donated a minimum of $125 to have their sign with their logo on the tee box of a hole. Some companies were generous enough to donate $5,000, allowing them to have their company on the First Tee website as well as t-shirts, memorabilia and signs to showcase them.
Throughout the final weeks of the fundraising, Boyd kept tabs on how well the Drive For Life golf marathon was doing. Two weeks out he said the number was sitting at $30,000, leaving some skepticism in his head about whether or not he could reach the goal he had in his mind. Things changed for the better.
“Then in the last week and a half, so many more people donated and signed up and it was crazy,” Boyd said. “I would check it in the morning and it was at $32,000 and then it was at $38,000 at night and I was like ‘What the heck.’
“I checked it the day before and we were at $42,000. I checked it halfway through my 100 holes and we were at $47,000 and I was just shocked with how fast it was just jumping up. I was really happy with how we did.”