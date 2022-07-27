Princeton’s incoming freshmen Roy Boyd put together a golf marathon through the First Tee on Monday at Sea Island Golf Club’s Retreat Course on St. Simons Island.

With tee times starting at 7:45 a.m., 25 golfers and donors played 1,192 holes of golf in the 12-hour golf marathon that was put forth by Boyd and the team at First Tee of the Golden Isles.

