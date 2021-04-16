Philip Bulatao has made the most of his time at Glynn Academy — that much was clear from the lively auditorium bustling with friends and family in attendance to watch the senior sign his letter of intent.
A force for the Terrors in two sports, Bulatao decided to put his full focus into cross country when he signed with Georgia College on Friday.
“All of Milledgeville should be celebrating today for having Philip become a part of their community,” said Glynn cross country coach Chris Gunter.
During a short speech to the crowd before putting pen to paper, Bulatao noted his running dreams is finally coming true.
It was a bittersweet day for the senior as he acknowledged his time at Glynn Academy is coming to an end, but he was overjoyed to share the moment with his classmates.
“Honestly, it was just awesome seeing everyone here because I probably wouldn’t be able to be here right now without any of them here,” Bulatao said. “I know a couple of them couldn’t come, but it’s an amazing feeling just seeing them out here for this day when they’ve done so much for me.”
Bulatao had planned to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a soccer player upon arriving at Glynn Academy, and he’s been an integral part of a program that has won the Region 2-6A championship each of the past two seasons.
A friend convinced Bulatao he could run cross country in the fall while still playing soccer in the spring, and his father ran competitively in the Philippines, so he gave the sport a shot. Four years later, he’s rewritten the program’s history book.
Bulatao broke the Terrors’ school record for fastest time in the boys 5k four times this past season, finally setting the mark at 16:18 by the end of the season. He’d go on to place 10th in the Class 6A state meet in Carrollton with a time of 17:16.14.
Glynn boys soccer coach Bobby Brockman said he never in a million years saw the day coming that Bulatao would ink a cross country scholarship.
“When Philip first started in the program, his brother was the real soccer player,” Bockman joked. “He was just the chubby kid looking forward to CiCis.”
Bulatao steadily improved in both sports, earning captain designation in each as a senior, but it was when the 2020 soccer season was shutdown amidst the pandemic that he rededicated himself to cross country.
“A big part of it was just quarantine and how COVID was going,” Bulatao said. “I was just sitting at home doing nothing, but at one point, and I don’t know how I decided, but I’m just going to get out there and keep exercising to I guess get a head start on cross country.
“As time went on, I started getting better and just consistent, and sooner or later, it just turned out to be this whole thing, and I’m going to college for it.”
By the time Bulatao was named the Altamaha Area Male Runner of the Year, he’d began receiving offers to run at the collegiate level, and he felt that was something he wanted to pursue.
Bulatao mentioned the familial bond developed within cross country as one of his reasons for joining the sport, and upon his visit to Georgia College, he felt it could replicate the atmosphere of a home away from home.
“(The Glynn Academy) cross country team is really closely connected, and when I went to Georgia College, and I met all the people that we saw for like 30 minutes, but it felt like three years or something,” Bulatao said. “It felt like what I have here at GA, and if I continue that, that’d be awesome.”