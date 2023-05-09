Over the last three years, Brunswick High’s boys soccer program has been led by the young and electric Enrique Power on the sidelines.

Growing up in Brunswick since the age of 7 — when his family immigrated from Honduras — Power bleeds Blue and Gold. It’s easy to tell as his coaching style and ability to connect with the Pirates has brought forth a new wave of soccer to his alma mater, reaching the playoffs in his first two seasons in charge.

More from this section