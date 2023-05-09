Over the last three years, Brunswick High’s boys soccer program has been led by the young and electric Enrique Power on the sidelines.
Growing up in Brunswick since the age of 7 — when his family immigrated from Honduras — Power bleeds Blue and Gold. It’s easy to tell as his coaching style and ability to connect with the Pirates has brought forth a new wave of soccer to his alma mater, reaching the playoffs in his first two seasons in charge.
But, Power knows it is time to chase a dream of his that’s become a reality.
“For the past year I’ve been working on my national certificate for US Soccer and my lifetime goal ever since I got out of high school was to play college soccer, and after that become a college coach or a professional coach if possible,” Power said. “So as I started coaching for the club over at Southern Soccer Academy, I learned a lot through the past years, and coaching Brunswick High under (former head coach) Daniel Szokoly, I learned a lot too. When I had to take over as the head coach, it was a big job for me because the first year I had a class full of seniors on that varsity team.
“Everything went really well, but I’ve always wanted to be more. I’ve always wanted to go higher. My biggest thing is I want to be able to coach at a D1, D2 school. Any type of college where I can start off and go from there. Move up the ranks and it’s something I enjoy doing and I love. If your job is something that you like and enjoy, there is nothing better than that.”
Knowing he’s ready to spread his wings from South Georgia to the Washington metropolitan area, Power knows how tough it is to leave, but loves the dream he’s achieving in the process.
“It’s just me and my fiancé moving up here,” Power said. “It’s a big sacrifice that I’m definitely making. Big change, but it’s for the better good. It’s about being uncomfortable; if not, there is no growth. You have to be able to grow.”
Power’s next stop will be coaching the U15 boys and U17 boys academy teams for Alexandria Soccer Association in Alexandria, Virginia. Power is ready to coach at a top academy that’s part of the MLS NEXT system.
“About four months ago I went to the D.C. area, and the soccer there is so big and it’s something that I really felt that I can really grow,” Power said. “I got in touch with the Director of Coaching at Alexandria, and it was something that I could feel I could grow. The soccer is everywhere. The fields are strictly soccer, you won’t see any football lines on the field. It’s strictly soccer and the kids are motivated and ready. I’m not saying the kids here aren’t, but it’s just a different kind of vibe and feeling that the kids over there want to do.
“Everybody out there wants to play at the next level — which can be USL Soccer, college soccer, the MLS. The club does a great job with helping the coaches grow. When I talked to a director of coaching, he told me that every week I will have one of the coaches looking at my training sessions and giving me feedback on how I can get better or what I’ve done really well on. For me, I said I was all for that, whatever anybody can say about my coaching and philosophy to help me grow and make it better, I’m all for it. At the end of the day, that is what is going to make me a better coach in the long run.”
Wanting to get better every day as a coach — just as he would as a player — Power will teach by day at Northwood High School in Maryland before making his way south to coach his two teams.
“The plan is maybe in two or three years I can do the coaching full-time, mainly because I want to start applying for college jobs,” Power pointed out. “I need to have my National B license. That way my credentials have grown and my experience has grown. Coaching at a bigger club that has 1,000 players has also been a factor into it.”
Embarking on a new challenge and journey that will have him becoming a dream chaser, Power is excited about the upcoming test.
“I think it’s going to be really exciting for me, and I’m going to enjoy it. I’m also going to miss home. It’s bittersweet, but it’s for something that I want to do and I’ve got to do it. I can go out and try it out, and if it doesn’t work I always know that I will always have my brother Pirates at Brunswick High waiting for me.”