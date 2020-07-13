Dr. Morris Pickens — or as he’s better known, Dr. Mo — is the Sports Psychology Performance Enhancement specialist at the Sea Island Golf Performance center on St. Simons Island.
After getting his Ph.D. in sports psychology at the University of Virginia in 1995 and a brief eight-year stint as a pharmaceutical sales rep, Pickens began building his practice and moved to the Golden Isles in 2005.
Pickens is listed as one of Golf Digest’s top golf psychologists. He’s helped players win four major championships, 27 PGA Tour events and one NCAA title. He's also authored three books.
Guys like Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink, Lucas Glover, Jonathan Byrd and Michael Thompson, along with so many others, have used or continue to work with Pickens.
Pickens has worked with athletes outside golf, including Richard Seymour, a former Super Bowl-winning defensive end for the New England Patriots and then the Raiders. He’s worked with a few NASCAR teams, and an MLB pitcher.
While most of his work is with PGA Tour pros, he also spends some of his time with youth golfers.
Regardless of age, the golfers Pickens sees are talented players.
“Occasionally, I'll work with just your average golfer, but most of the time, I'm working with good players,” Pickens said. “They might only be 12 or 13 years old, but they're usually good players for whatever their level is, and they're trying to get better at competitive golf.”
Pickens breaks down his method into three parts — on-course, prep and practice, and off-course.
The on-course portion is course management and self-talk, emotion control, routines, communication with the caddie and anything that happens on the golf course. He said this is getting the golfer to understand why the ball went where it did on a sot.
Prep and practice are when the golfers acquire the knowledge. Pickens said it’s like when you take a lesson or use the trackman, do a club fitting. He said that’s when you’re acquiring knowledge to become better.
Finally, off-course and Pickens said several different things fall under that final section.
He said these are the daily trials and tribulations that everyone has — well, that’s part of it. The other part is a positive mental prep and how they prepare themselves to compete.
Pickens and Johnson began working together in 2006, and despite being together that long, they still break it down into those three categories.
When they work together, Pickens said they rarely go and play golf. Instead, he will put him and his other guys into pressure situations. They play games and make it challenging.
The same goes for when he’s working with a younger golfer. If he’s got a new golfer coming to work with him, they’ll sit down and discuss things — their game, where they’re playing, scores, and breaking down why they came to him.
“The reason most people come to me though, is they have plateaued at some level. Most of the time, I'm the last resort,” Pickens said. “Most of the time, they're going to go talk to their swing teacher, talk to their coach if they're on a high school or college team, or they’re going to try new equipment. So a lot of times, it's like, I might as well try this. I've tried everything else, and it's not getting better. I don't take offense at that. I mean, that's what I would do.”
With the success he’s had with his players, people come to him to see if his strategy will work for them.
“Without a doubt, the best advertisement that I have is not me saying anything, and it's my guys winning tournaments or winning majors,” Pickens said. “That's why people come to you.”
However, just because something works for one golfer, doesn’t mean it’ll work for everybody.
“I always tell guys, I'm just trying to help them learn. I'm not as much teaching them because sometimes what I think in theory doesn't apply and or maybe it doesn't apply to them the best,” Pickens said. “I do have foundations that I believe in terms of how you go about it, but it doesn't mean that Zach Johnson’s putting routine needs to be the same for Michael Thompson or Keegan Bradley — they're different people.”
He said while not everyone can drive it like Rory McIlroy or hit a wedge like Phil Mickelson, golfers have to separate themselves somehow.
“At the highest levels, there's very little physical separation in any sport,” Pickens said. “I think it can just be helpful to have like a sounding board and talk with someone who has thought about it in a different sense. I think what they would tell you is that it helps have somebody who's studied it and thought about it and can give them ideas that might be effective.”
Michael Thompson, who plays out of Sea Island, said Dr. Mo had elevated his game by challenging him more.
“Golf at this level is so precise and finely tuned that you have to be better than you think you can be. All of that is determined on how you practice,” Thompson said. “Knowing what to expect when I'm faced with adversity and how to react to bad shots because there going to happen. Nobody's perfect. Just continuing to prepare myself every week, in a way that's going to allow me to be the most competitive that I can be. I think he's taught me different techniques to achieve all of that.”
Pickens’ favorite part of his job is the variety of it. He can work with a 15-year-old and then travel the world with the pros.
“Seeing people learn some new skills and go to a new level is very satisfying,” Pickens said. “Like being a coach, when you see somebody and either they don't understand something, or they can't perform something, and then they work at it hard — then they do it. Not that you're responsible for it, but being a part of that is fun to be a part of.”