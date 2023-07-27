TBN_8347 copy.jpg
Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum won the third annual Sea Island Women’s Amateur after shooting 7-under on the final day.

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

In a day that looked to see Kentucky’s Laney Frye go wire-to-wire to take home the third annual Sea Island Women’s Amateur title, Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum crept up the leaderboard to embark on a triumph comeback in the young history of the tournament.

As Frye led (-10) heading off the first tee with the final grouping, Ketchum sat eight shots back and two groups ahead.

