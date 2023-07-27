In a day that looked to see Kentucky’s Laney Frye go wire-to-wire to take home the third annual Sea Island Women’s Amateur title, Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum crept up the leaderboard to embark on a triumph comeback in the young history of the tournament.
As Frye led (-10) heading off the first tee with the final grouping, Ketchum sat eight shots back and two groups ahead.
Opening with a birdie before firing off back-to-back bogeys with three putts coming from within 20 feet, Ketchum just put her full focus into seeing how many birdies she could fire off.
“I three-putted holes two and three from inside 20 feet so after that, I was kind of like ‘Let’s see how many birdies I can make.’” Ketchum said. “I just hit a lot of approach shots really close and gave myself a lot of good looks.”
Ketchum was honest when she said she believed her chances of winning were nonexistent as Frye set the course record on day one and kept herself five shots ahead of the next closest golfer.
Taking it one shot at a time, Ketchum caught fire. It was her ability to not only land her approach shots close to the hole but also draining putts to climb the leaderboard ever so slightly.
Not looking at the leaderboard, Ketchum didn’t know that Frye was staying neutral in her play with six straight pars to sit at 10 under with four holes to go.
In that time frame, Ketchum birdied five of her 11 holes after a slow start through three holes to go 7 under and sit three shots back of the lead with four holes to go.
It was from Seaside 15 to the clubhouse where Ketchum came alive.
“(On) fifteen, the par 5 I was maybe 90 yards out, and I hit it to about 12 feet and then I made the putt,” Ketchum said. “Sixteen I didn’t really hit my drive where I wanted to, but it was still in a decent spot and I hit that to maybe 15 feet and I made that putt. Seventeen I hit it to 6 feet and made that putt.”
Able to pull off a remarkable turnaround on the final day, Ketchum hit a par putt on the 18th hole to card a 9-under (201) and a chance to wait in the distance as Frye made her way through the final four holes.
After a birdie putt on the par-5 15th, Frye’s opportunity to coast into the clubhouse and hoist the Women’s Amateur as the wire-to-wire winner petered out as every shot become more and more contentious.
Hitting her second shot on 16 into the bunker and lipping out for a bogey putt, Frye bogeyed the par-3 17 as she missed the green altogether and sat with a share of the lead at 9-under entering the final hole.
As for Ketchum, being two shots ahead she was surprised to receive a call from the staff about a potential playoff since Frye separated herself from the pack from the start of the tournament.
Flirting with the out-of-bounds marker off her drive on 18, Frye fired another approach shot off the green way right of the hole. Needing to go up and down to set up a playoff, Frye bogeyed her third consecutive hole to drop to 8-under.
Finishing her 54th and final hole with hugs to her playing partners, Frye heard congratulations from them but it wasn’t until she walked off the green that she learned she wouldn’t be the winner.
Instead, it was a comeback performance from the Lady Hokie who was surprised to learn of the result but as she fired off nine birdies on the final day, the career low for her (63) was what she needed — as she set the new tournament record with a 201 — to end her summer before entering her sophomore year in Blacksburg, Virginia.