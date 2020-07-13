The long-fought battle has finally been decided.
The NFL team based in Washington D.C. announced Monday that it will be retiring the Redskins name and logo and developing a new design for the franchise moving forward.
A name change for one of the most storied franchises in the NFL had been an on-going discussion, but it came to a head recently in the wake of George Floyd’s killing on May 25 as players around the league took to social media to promote social justice.
With a renewed focus on racial discrimination, Washington announced on July 3 that the team would undergo a review of the name that had been in use since 1932, and just 10 days later team owner Dan Snyder finally relented on a change he once vowed would never come.
“We will never change the name of the team,” Snyder was quoted saying by USA Today in 1999. “As a lifelong Redskins fan, and I think that the Redskins fans understand the great tradition and what it’s all about and what it means, so we feel pretty fortunate to be just working on next season...
“We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
Now, I’m sure threats by FedEx to end a $205 million stadium sponsorship deal along with pressure from Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America played a small part in getting Snyder to reconsider, I think ultimately the change is for the better.
You can point to a handful of various surveys conducted over the years that say a majority of Native Americans were not offended by the name, but there are limitations of polling such a small sample that relies entirely on people self identifying as Native Americans.
For me, it’s really as simple as this: It would sound ridiculous to even suggest naming a team after any other person’s skin color, so why are we OK with it for Native Americans?
But I also feel that teams like the Atlanta Braves and the Florida State Seminoles should have nothing to worry about right now.
Although I can see an argument for scrapping the tomahawk chop (something the Braves said an advisory group is reviewing), both teams have done a better job at listening to the opinions of indigenous people and incorporating them into decisions.
Florida State’s early use of its Seminole moniker was problematic as students portrayed mascots as cartoonish caricatures of Native Americans, but in an effort to find a more respectful representative for the school’s teams, previous iterations were retired as the college pivoted to homage to Seminole leader Osceola in 1978.
The Seminole Tribe of Florida has since officially sanctioned the use of Florida State’s nickname, and in 2005 the legislative body for the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma voted 18-2 to not oppose the name.
Similarly, the Catawaba Indians, the Central Michigan Chippewas, the Mississippi College Choctaws, and the University of Utah Utes have each received permission of the respective tribes they’re named after.
The Braves ditched the offensive “Screaming Savage” logo in 1989, and though the team isn’t named after any one tribe, it said it spoke with several Native American communities before saying Monday that changing the name, “is not under consideration or considered necessary.”
A statement released by the team read: “The Atlanta Braves honor, respect and value the Native American community. As an organization, we have always drawn strength from our diversity and respect for all. That will never change.”
But as Snyder can attest, never say never.
For what it’s worth, the Cleveland Indians appear to be the major franchise due for a name change.
Cleveland finally retired its Chief Wahoo logo ahead of last season, and the team actually released a statement saying that it was “committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name,” on the same day Washington did.
The actual change isn’t likely to come until at least 2022 according to Cleveland Plain Dealer sports columnist Terry Pluto’s best estimation — citing licensing issues and the practicality of scrubbing signs around the area — and he expects the new name and logo will have no Native American connection.
Washington hasn’t yet revealed what the team’s new name will be, though head coach Ron Rivera told The Washington Post that he was working Snyder on a name that would honor both the military and Native Americans.
Some of the popular suggested team names include the Washington Red Wolves, the Washington Warriors or the Washington Alliance. My personal favorite: the Washington Redtails — a nod to the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American and Carribean-born military pilots who fought in World War II.
Any suggestions?