Love makes the world go round, and the Golden Isles has been spinning in the weeks leading up to this Valentine’s Day.
In the spirit of the holiday, let’s examine a few of the sights in the local sports community that you love to see.
LOCAL SIGNEES
Earlier this month, massive crop of seniors guaranteed themselves a shot at a college education on national signing day.
Fourteen area football players (nine from Brunswick High, two from McIntosh and Camden, and one from Glynn Academy) signed their names on a national letter-of-intent, joining the Pirate, Buccaneer and pair of Terrors that inked scholarships during the early signing period in December.
It’s an opportunity that may have not come for some had the fall season succumb to the same fate as the spring.
Amarion Whitfield could have been one of those casualties.
Whitfield had produced sparingly over his first three seasons as a receiver at Brunswick with just 312 yards and two total scores on his ledger and was poised to move to the other side as the Pirates’ starting corner. He needed his senior season to show colleges the potential that remained untapped.
Following a standout season in the secondary, Whitfield accepted an offer from Georgia Military College with the intention of further proving his football acumen at the junior college.
“I’m just feeling thankful and excited,” Whitfield said on signing day. “It’s a blessing, after COVID and all that, to be able to be able to have a full senior season to let me switch positions, and overcome all the adversity this year.
“It’s just a blessing.”
If there’s one thing we learned from the past year is that nothing can be taken for granted. No one knows that better than the athletes who compete in the spring, which is why you love to see:
SPRING SPORTS GETTING UNDERWAY
Anyone know when we last went into a season with no defending baseball, soccer, tennis, track or golf state champions? Seriously. I have no idea.
COVID-19 wiped away promising seasons for student athletes around the country and right here at home.
The virus hasn’t been vanquished yet, but it looks like spring sports will be spared this year.
Every program is undoubtedly excited to return to play, but perhaps none as much as the Glynn Academy baseball team, which returns to the diamond at 6 p.m. today to host Camden in its season opener at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors were ranked No. 1 in Class 6A by MaxPreps last season, and now they’re looking for the shot at a title that was denied when the sports world shut down a year ago.
Speaking of championships, you love to see:
WRESTLERS WIN STATE
Camden extended its incredible streak this weekend at the Traditional Wrestling State Championships in Macon, while Glynn Academy wrestler Jackson Wakeland made school history.
The Wildcats dominated the field to win the Class 7A team championship with 253.5 total points. The 101-point gap between Camden and second-place West Forsyth was was larger than difference between 2nd and 10th place.
But the most remarkable part of Camden’s feat is that this is the seventh straight year in which the Wildcats have come out on top of the highest classification in the state. The program’s consistency under head coach Jess Wilder has been truly astonishing.
Wakeland’s effort was just as extraordinary. The son of the Terrors’ wrestling coach Scott, Wakeland has only been competing for three years now.
Wrestling in the 182-pound division of Class 6A, the junior’s championship bud came down to a rematch against a South Effingham wrestler than had defeated him just a week earlier for the area championship.
However, with state on the line, Wakeland came out victorious 2-1 to become just the second wrestler in the history of Glynn County athletics to capture an individual crown.
What could be more lovely than that?