Spring has sprung in the Golden Isles.
We were just gifted a beautiful weekend of shorts weather, and the temperature is far from the only thing warming up in the area.
A handful of our local sports teams have put together smoking starts to the spring season nearly a year after the world of athletics came to a screeching halt in the face of the coronavirus.
Let’s begin at the collegiate level where our hometown Coastal Georgia softball team has found a way to keep building momentum from a 2019 campaign that saw the program win its first regular-season conference title. A year later, the Mariners got off to a 13-4 start and found themselves in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history at No. 19.
But the season was canceled a week later, ending Coastal’s shot at a making a run to the NAIA national tournament.
However, the Mariners look as if they can still make program history this season. Coastal Georgia is 5-1 to open the campaign after splitting a doubleheader against previously undefeated No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett in Lawrenceville.
The Coastal Georgia softball team will hold their home opener Thursday in a doubleheader against Columbia International to begin a six-game homestand that will last through March 13, so now is the perfect time to jump on the Mariners’ bandwagon before it gets too crowded.
The same could be said for the team across the parking lot.
Brunswick High’s baseball team is off to a tremendous start to the season under the direction of Glynn County veteran Greg Roberts, who is attempting to take his third school in the area to the state playoffs following successful stints at Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy.
The Pirates were 5-8 when the season shut down last year with an offense that struggled to push runs across the plate. Although Brunswick’s bats haven’t exactly caught fire just yet, they haven’t needed to for the team to get off to a 4-1 start.
Brunswick has scored a combined 17 runs in a pair of wins over Charlton County, and though the team has just seven runs in its other three games, two of them have been victories earned though a couple of gems thrown by starter Kyle Lodise. The Pirates’ lone loss came by a single run.
With stud pitcher Isaiah Wellman also on staff, Brunswick looks as though it’ll be a tough team to beat this season — Benedictine will try Wednesday at “Bud” Couch Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Taking it to the links, there’s been plenty of excitement to go around.
Frederica Academy’s golf team failed to win a state title last year for the first time in 13 years. Of course, no state championship was awarded last season, so I think its safe to say the program’s remarkable streak is still intact.
The Knights finished second at the Camden Classic this past weekend despite having two of their top players — Jackson Byrd and Jack Roberts — ruled ineligible to play as eighth-graders due to GHSA rules. Instead it was senior transfer Thomas Henderson leading the way for FA and finishing atop the individual leaderboard.
And the team to beat Frederica in the team score: Glynn Academy, who got strong rounds from Williamson Mosher, Trey Pralinski, Grady Sanders and Shep Davenport.
Anyone who wants to take a look at the prep golf talent the Golden Isles has to offer can get a glimpse at the Jekyll Island Golf Club this Saturday when Brunswick, Glynn and Frederica will each participate in the Johnny Paulk Invitational.
Not to mention, the Coastal Georgia men appear to be settling into another run at a national title after winning its Winter Invitational on Feb. 16 — the same day freshman Kristen Crooms won her third event of the year for the Mariner women.
Brunswick track and field raced out to a win in its first meet of the spring this past Friday at the Community Bank Invitational in Fitzgerald with Zebulon Jackson claiming first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.82.
A Pirate also finished first in the 110-meter hurdles (Nick Gray; 15.08), the high jump (Riyon Rankin; 6-6), and the long jump (Devin Smith; 21-1).
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention what is happening on the pitch, where the Glynn Academy girls are once again making noise.
The Terrors have been on the cusp of breaking through and winning the program’s first state championship for what’s felt like years now. Could this be the team to do it?
Glynn Academy is 4-0 on the season, including 3-0 in Region 2-6A, while beating opponents by a combined score of 35-2. Contests against Richmond Hill will likely decide the region champion, but it may already be a safe bet to write in Sally Brock as the Player of the Year.
Brock posted seven goals and seven assists in a pair of wins over South Effingham and Hilton Head Christian. She’s now scored or assisted on more than 20 of the Terrors’ goals this season.
For Brock’s sake, and the sake of every athlete that had their spring cut short in 2020, let’s hope we get to see this season played to its conclusion.